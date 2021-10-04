Alison Hammond has revealed why she had her gastric band removed after it left her feeling sick.

The This Morning presenter, 46, had the band fitted in 2014 after having tried many diets to help her lose weight.

However, her body rejected the band and she kept it for two years after she couldn’t “keep down one bite of food”.

This Morning host Alison had a gastric band fitted in 2014 for two years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alison Hammond on gastric band

Alison said that despite being physically ready to have the band, she “wasn’t ready for the drastic change it made to my eating habits”.

Read more: What is a gastric band? Alison Hammond went though ‘absolute torture’ after having one fitted

In an extract from her upcoming autobiography You’ve Got To Laugh, published in The Sun, Alison said: “I was sick a lot. I couldn’t keep anything down. It was really distressing, I felt as if my body was rejecting the foreign entity inside me and I began to get ill.

“I kept it for two years, until it was getting to the point where I couldn’t even keep down one bite of food. ‘I can’t take this any more,’ I thought, miserably.”

Alison had the gastric band removed after it made her sick (Credit: ITV)

Alison added: “‘I’m striving to have a slimmer body and I’m not happy. I’m vomiting all the time. It’s awful.’ I went to see my surgeon and told him what was happening.”

The presenter said she had already made up her mind and asked her doctor to “take it out”.

It took Alison’s surgeon an hour and a half to remove the band because “scar tissue had grown around” it.

This caused it to squeeze her stomach shut to the “point where I couldn’t eat anything” and that’s why she was “always being sick”.

Alison said she’s looking at “different options” when it comes to weight loss (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Alison Hammond hits back at ‘angry’ people who want her to ‘hide under a rock’ because she’s fat

Alison went on to say that she felt “pleased” when her doctor diagnosed her as pre-diabetic.

In addition, the star revealed she would consider weight loss surgery.

However, she’s looking at “different options” which is best for her.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us your thoughts.