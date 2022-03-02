This Morning star Holly Willoughby under fire over ‘rude’ behaviour on today’s show

This Morning host Holly Willoughby came under fire after being called out for her behaviour on the show today.

In fact, some fans of the show took to Twitter to declare that the host was “rude”.

The incident happened when Dr Chris Steele was hosting a medical segment on the show.

Holly Willoughby came under fire on This Morning after cutting Dr Chris short to throw over to the news (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Holly Willoughby on This Morning today?

Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield were chatting to Dr Chris about the HPV vaccine.

Midway though his answer, though, Holly interrupted the TV medic.

She said: “Thank you Dr Chris, thank you very much.

“Right we are going to cross to ITV now for an update on the events in Ukraine.”

The show then cut away to one of a number of news updates on the war in Ukraine.

What did viewers say about Holly’s behaviour?

Well, they weren’t too impressed with how she appeared to cut Dr Chris off, that’s for sure.

Taking to Twitter, a number of This Morning viewers vented their frustrations over Holly’s behaviour.

One said: “How rude was Holly just then.”

Another agreed and said: “How bloody rude.”

“Awww Dr Chris,” said another.

However, another fan with more of an understanding of how live TV works cut in to defend Holly’s presenting skills.

They explained: “The producers shout in her ear to cut him off.”

Holly cut poor Dr Chris short on the show today (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on This Morning today?

More moans came from viewers after a slight change to the format of This Morning.

Because of the escalating war in Ukraine, part of the daily magazine show was given over to live ITV news updates.

However, this didn’t sit well with some viewers who declared that they watched This Morning to get away from the world news.

In fact, they issued a plea to ITV asking the network to only bring viewers a news update if there was actually new news.

