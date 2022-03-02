This Morning fans issue plea to ITV after news updates in today’s show

This Morning fans today (March 2) issued a desperate plea to ITV.

As the situation in Ukraine escalated, some of This Morning‘s airtime was understandably given over to news updates.

However, a number of fans weren’t too pleased about This Morning being disrupted.

In fact, some declared that there was no new news and insisted that viewers didn’t need “hourly updates”.

Holly and Phil cut from their programming on This Morning to offer news updates (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning fans say to ITV?

Fans of the show didn’t exactly like the interruption to the daily magazine show for the news.

In fact, they took to Twitter to bemoan the fact that they were happening so often.

“It’s been 20 minutes, where’s the next news update!?” tweeted one sarcastically.

“PLEASE stop the hour!y ‘news’ updates and only report if something IS NEW,” said a second.

“When they repeat an update, they should call it a downdate,” said a third.

“Update time. Same update as before. Stand down!” said another.

“Another update,” declared another. “Have things changed that much in an hour?”

Some of This Morning’s air time was given over to the news (Credit: ITV)

‘This could be raising people’s anxiety’

Others said that they watched This Morning to switch off from the world news for the sake of their own mental health and pleaded with ITV to stop with the updates.

“Can we stop flipping back and forth between the news? Trying to watch some daytime telly to RELAX and not constantly be reminded of how bad the world is,” said another.

“Sorry but updates of news every hour doesn’t help. Not saying it’s not important but [crying emoji],” said another.

A third said: “Here’s an idea! Stop talking the events in Russia, leave it to the news! This could be raising people’s anxiety. I don’t watch the news for that very reason.”

Another said you “couldn’t make it up” that three news updates took place on the hour during the show.

The hosts also presented a debate on the situation in Ukraine (Credit: ITV)

What else did the show cover today?

Elsewhere on the show, the topic of conversation between hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby turned to the war.

They hosted a debate on the subject with Camilla Tominey and Tom Swarbrick.

The debate was interrupted, though, as Swarbrick’s dog erupted as the postman arrived, disrupting the segment with its incessant barking.

