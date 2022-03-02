this morning on itv with Holly and Phil
TV

This Morning fans issue plea to ITV after news updates in today’s show

They watch the show to escape the world news…

By Nancy Brown

This Morning fans today (March 2) issued a desperate plea to ITV.

As the situation in Ukraine escalated, some of This Morning‘s airtime was understandably given over to news updates.

However, a number of fans weren’t too pleased about This Morning being disrupted.

In fact, some declared that there was no new news and insisted that viewers didn’t need “hourly updates”.

this morning on itv with Holly and Phil
Holly and Phil cut from their programming on This Morning to offer news updates (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning fans say to ITV?

Fans of the show didn’t exactly like the interruption to the daily magazine show for the news.

In fact, they took to Twitter to bemoan the fact that they were happening so often.

Read more: This Morning viewers all have the same complaint about host Holly Willoughby 

It’s been 20 minutes, where’s the next news update!?” tweeted one sarcastically.

“PLEASE stop the hour!y ‘news’ updates and only report if something IS NEW,” said a second.

“When they repeat an update, they should call it a downdate,” said a third.

“Update time. Same update as before. Stand down!” said another.

Another update,” declared another. “Have things changed that much in an hour?”

Newsreader on ITV during This Morning
Some of This Morning’s air time was given over to the news (Credit: ITV)

‘This could be raising people’s anxiety’

Others said that they watched This Morning to switch off from the world news for the sake of their own mental health and pleaded with ITV to stop with the updates.

Can we stop flipping back and forth between the news? Trying to watch some daytime telly to RELAX and not constantly be reminded of how bad the world is,” said another.

Read more: Phillip Schofield shows off his bulging biceps during workout

“Sorry but updates of news every hour doesn’t help. Not saying it’s not important but [crying emoji],” said another.

A third said: “Here’s an idea! Stop talking the events in Russia, leave it to the news! This could be raising people’s anxiety. I don’t watch the news for that very reason.”

Another said you “couldn’t make it up” that three news updates took place on the hour during the show. 

this morning on itv with Holly and Phil
The hosts also presented a debate on the situation in Ukraine (Credit: ITV)

What else did the show cover today?

Elsewhere on the show, the topic of conversation between hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby turned to the war.

They hosted a debate on the subject with Camilla Tominey and Tom Swarbrick.

The debate was interrupted, though, as Swarbrick’s dog erupted as the postman arrived, disrupting the segment with its incessant barking.

What did you think of the news updates? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

judge rob rinder gmb
GMB viewers demand Robert Rinder host permanently
the holiday channel 5 drama
The Holiday viewers all asking the same thing after episode one
fa cup itv bbc schedule
ITV and BBC viewers fume over schedule shake-up as tonight brings more upset
charlene white and janet street-porter loose women
Charlene White hits back at claims she ‘played the race card’ on Loose Women
arg on loose women today
Loose Women fans divided as James ‘Arg’ Argent makes appearance
Dan Walker addresses BBC Breakfast future
Dan Walker breaks his silence on his future on BBC Breakfast