Is Camilla Tominey on Twitter, how old is she and is the This Morning star married?

Camilla Tominey is our go-to source on This Morning for royal family news – but can you get your daily dose of gossip from her on Twitter, for those days when she isn’t on the ITV daytime show?

Whether it’s news on Harry and Meghan or finding out what’s next for Prince Andrew, the journalist knows all there is to know.

So what is there to know about Camilla, and where can you find out more?

Read on to find out.

Camilla Tominey is a regular on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Who is Camilla Tominey and is she on Twitter?

Camilla Tominey is a British journalist and broadcaster who regularly appears on This Morning.

The star is also a regular spokeswoman for BBC, ITV, Channel 5 and Sky News.

In 2005, she began covering British royal affairs but she’s often been slammed for her comments on Harry and Meghan.

Read more: This Morning fans divided over Camilla Tominey’s comments about Meghan Markle on the show today

Camilla is also an associate editor for politics and Royals at The Daily Telegraph.

She even writes a weekly column for the newspaper.

In 2021, Camilla also began presenting a weekly Sunday show on LBC.

She’s also on Twitter and you can follow her @Camilla Tominey.

Camilla has three children – two daughters and a son (Credit: ITV)

Who is Camilla Tominey married to?

Camilla married Dominic Tominey, a commercial manager, in 2005.

The couple live in Hertfordshire together with their three children.

Occasionally, Camilla shares personal stories of her family in her in weekly column.

However, the family are relatively private.

How old is Camilla Tominey?

Camilla was born in Hertfordshire in June 1978.

This makes her 42 years old.

Trivia fans will also be pleased to know she is 5ft 6in tall.

What is Camilla Tominey’s net worth?

According to reports, Camilla a bagged a fortune since becoming a famous journalist and editor.

Reports vary, but by far the most popular figure gives the British journalist a net worth of approximately £6.5m as of 2021.

Camilla’s children received death threats after her coverage on Meghan Markle last year (Credit: Splash News)

Camilla Tominey gets death threats on Twitter

Last year, Camilla revealed on This Morning that her children have been receiving death threats.

Following her coverage on Meghan Markle, Camilla received a lot of hate online claiming that she’s “obsessed” with Meghan.

Someone tweeted: “@CamillaTominey you’re obsessed with #Meghan, you go around spreading LIES about her and her family, she lives in your vile jealous head 24/7.”

Read more: Dermot O’Leary comes under fire for habit on This Morning

Camilla then hit back: “I have received a death threat against my children today – for which I hold people like you partly responsible.

“Stop spreading online hate and sowing division in the same ‘progressiveness’. You are a giant hypocrite.”

What do you think of our story? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.