This Morning viewers all have same complaint about Holly today

This Morning viewers all had the same complaint to make about Holly Willoughby during today’s show (Tuesday, March 1).

The star seemed to get under the skin of many during today’s Spin to Win segment.

Holly Willoughby on This Morning today

Holly divided viewers today (Credit: ITV)

Holly’s squeaky moment came during today’s edition of Spin to Win around halfway through the show.

The 41-year-old and her co-presenter Phillip Schofield, welcomed ‘Richard’, a carpenter, on as he picked up the phone and said the passphrase.

“Are you having a nice day?” Holly asked ‘Richard’. “I am, just watching you two,” he replied, much to their delight.

Read more: When did Holly Willoughby join This Morning and what is her net worth?

Holly’s voice started getting very high-pitched when she learned that ‘Richard’ the carpenter had a day-off today.

“Why’ve you got a day off?” Holly jokingly asked. “Hold on, have you got a day off, can you pop to mine, I’ve got a lovely shelf that needs going up.”

What happened next?

Holly’s voice got very squeaky today (Credit: ITV)

‘Richard’ decided to do something different today, and took a punt on Holly’s tombola, rather than Phillip’s wheel.

“I love you, Richard,” Holly said, before spinning the balls.

It was at this point that Holly’s voice hit another, higher pitch.

As she pulled out the chosen ball, she revealed that ‘Richard’ had won a holiday and £700!

“Oh my God it’s a Takeaway Getaway and £700!” she squealed.

“Really?” ‘Richard’ gasped. “Yeah! You won a holiday!” Holly declared. “Here’s where you’re going!”

Clips were then shown of some of possible destinations ‘Richard’ could jet off to on his all-inclusive holiday.

What did viewers say about Holly Willoughby on This Morning?

Holly’s voice grated on some viewers (Credit: ITV)

Whilst ‘Richard’ might not have minded Holly’s voice going up a couple of octaves – due to him winning a holiday, of course – some viewers found it very grating indeed.

“JESUS HOLLY, tone it down won’t you?! Dogs over West London have just started going mental!” one viewer tweeted.

“Holly, sort your squeaky voice out,” another said.

Read more: Holly Willoughby divides This Morning fans with dress today

“Holly’s gone all squeaky,” a third groaned.

Not everyone was complaining about Holly today though. Some viewers were enjoying seeing her onscreen with Phillip.

“Hahaha I love these two,” one viewer wrote.

“@Schofe and @hollywills always put a smile on my face in the mornings,” another said.

What do you think of our story? Head to our Facebook page @EntertianmentDailyFix and let us know.