Holly Willoughby divides This Morning fans with dress today

Holly Willoughby received a mixed response from This Morning viewers for her dress choice today.
The presenter, 41, wore a peach tweed dress from Maje with a pair of nude heels.
The dress featured white braided detail, a collar and puff sleeves.
Holly Willoughby dress today
According to the Maje website, the dress costs around £245.
Holly shared a photo of her outfit to her Instagram this morning.
She wrote: “Morning Tuesday… Happy St David’s day… Happy pancake day… see you on @thismorning at 10am.”
The dress sparked a mixed reaction from her fans and viewers.
Some people weren’t keen, saying it reminded them of a dress from the ’60s.
One wrote on Twitter: “Does Holly think she’s in Heartbeat dressed like that?”
Another said: “Is Holly planning as dressing like characters from Little House On The Prairie all week long?”
A third added: “What is that hideous dress that Holly is wearing?”
However, Holly was flooded with complimentary comments about her look.
One gushed: “Another stunning outfit Holly, you look absolutely gorgeous.”
Another added: “You look so pretty Holly.”
One commented: “This is different; I absolutely love it.”
Another said: “Ooof this dress is perfection.”
What did Holly wear yesterday?
On Monday’s show, Holly opted for a spring-inspired look as she sported a floral dress.
The midi dress, from Ghost, featured a frilly hem and a floral pattern.
Holly again paired the dress with nude heels.
She said about Monday’s show: “Morning Monday… see you on @thismorning at 10am… a certain Bailey may be making an appearance.”
Her adorable puppy Bailey did make an appearance on the programme and viewers loved it.
Bailey joined Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield as they hosted the daytime show.
One viewer said on Twitter: “Bailey has put a smile on my face, everytime he’s in shot.”
Another begged: “Awww! Bailey!! More of Bailey please!!!!!”
