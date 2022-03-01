Holly Willoughby wears peach dress on This Morning today
TV

Holly Willoughby divides This Morning fans with dress today

Holly's spring look was mocked on Twitter

By Rebecca Carter

Holly Willoughby received a mixed response from This Morning viewers for her dress choice today.

The presenter, 41, wore a peach tweed dress from Maje with a pair of nude heels.

The dress featured white braided detail, a collar and puff sleeves.

Holly Willoughby dress today

According to the Maje website, the dress costs around £245.

Holly shared a photo of her outfit to her Instagram this morning.

She wrote: “Morning Tuesday… Happy St David’s day… Happy pancake day… see you on @thismorning at 10am.”

Holly Willoughby wears peach dress on This Morning today
Holly’s dress sparked divided opinions today (Credit: ITV)

The dress sparked a mixed reaction from her fans and viewers.

Some people weren’t keen, saying it reminded them of a dress from the ’60s.

One wrote on Twitter: “Does Holly think she’s in Heartbeat dressed like that?”

Another said: “Is Holly planning as dressing like characters from Little House On The Prairie all week long?”

A third added: “What is that hideous dress that Holly is wearing?”

Holly Willoughby wears peach dress on This Morning today
Some people weren’t keen on Holly’s dress (Credit: ITV)

However, Holly was flooded with complimentary comments about her look.

One gushed: “Another stunning outfit Holly, you look absolutely gorgeous.”

Another added: “You look so pretty Holly.”

One commented: “This is different; I absolutely love it.”

Another said: “Ooof this dress is perfection.”

Holly Willoughby wears peach dress on This Morning today
Many fans loved Holly’s look today (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly wear yesterday?

On Monday’s show, Holly opted for a spring-inspired look as she sported a floral dress.

The midi dress, from Ghost, featured a frilly hem and a floral pattern.

Holly again paired the dress with nude heels.

She said about Monday’s show: “Morning Monday… see you on @thismorning at 10am… a certain Bailey may be making an appearance.”

Her adorable puppy Bailey did make an appearance on the programme and viewers loved it.

Bailey joined Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield as they hosted the daytime show.

One viewer said on Twitter: “Bailey has put a smile on my face, everytime he’s in shot.”

Another begged: “Awww! Bailey!! More of Bailey please!!!!!”

