Holly Willoughby divides This Morning fans with dress today

Holly Willoughby received a mixed response from This Morning viewers for her dress choice today.

The presenter, 41, wore a peach tweed dress from Maje with a pair of nude heels.

The dress featured white braided detail, a collar and puff sleeves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly Willoughby dress today

According to the Maje website, the dress costs around £245.

Read more: When did Holly Willoughby join This Morning and what is her net worth?

Holly shared a photo of her outfit to her Instagram this morning.

She wrote: “Morning Tuesday… Happy St David’s day… Happy pancake day… see you on @thismorning at 10am.”

Holly’s dress sparked divided opinions today (Credit: ITV)

The dress sparked a mixed reaction from her fans and viewers.

Some people weren’t keen, saying it reminded them of a dress from the ’60s.

One wrote on Twitter: “Does Holly think she’s in Heartbeat dressed like that?”

Another said: “Is Holly planning as dressing like characters from Little House On The Prairie all week long?”

A third added: “What is that hideous dress that Holly is wearing?”

Some people weren’t keen on Holly’s dress (Credit: ITV)

However, Holly was flooded with complimentary comments about her look.

One gushed: “Another stunning outfit Holly, you look absolutely gorgeous.”

Another added: “You look so pretty Holly.”

One commented: “This is different; I absolutely love it.”

Another said: “Ooof this dress is perfection.”

Many fans loved Holly’s look today (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly wear yesterday?

On Monday’s show, Holly opted for a spring-inspired look as she sported a floral dress.

The midi dress, from Ghost, featured a frilly hem and a floral pattern.

Holly again paired the dress with nude heels.

She said about Monday’s show: “Morning Monday… see you on @thismorning at 10am… a certain Bailey may be making an appearance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Her adorable puppy Bailey did make an appearance on the programme and viewers loved it.

Bailey joined Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield as they hosted the daytime show.

Read more: Holly Willoughby sparks backlash with appearance

One viewer said on Twitter: “Bailey has put a smile on my face, everytime he’s in shot.”

Another begged: “Awww! Bailey!! More of Bailey please!!!!!”

Do you like Holly’s dress today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.