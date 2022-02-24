Holly Willoughby sparks backlash with appearance today

Holly Willoughby has sparked backlash over a dress she was wearing on This Morning today (Thursday, February 24).

The star was wearing a stunning red dress on today’s show, however, the price tag is eye-watering!

Holly Willoughby’s dress on This Morning today

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly wowed her Instagram followers, and This Morning viewers, by wearing a stunning red dress today.

The 40-year-old shared a picture of herself wearing the gorgeous outfit with her 7.6 million Instagram followers this morning.

“Morning… today on @thismorning we welcome back @menopause_doctor to answer your questions… see you on @thismorning at 10am,” she captioned the post.

“Dress by @beulahlondon,” she added.

A cursory glance at the Beulah London website tells us that the dress Holly was wearing on today’s show cost a mind-blowing £775!

Fans took to the comments to discuss this eye-watering price tag.

How did Holly Willoughby’s followers react to her dress today?

Holly rocked the red dress on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of Holly’s followers were stunned at the price tag of her red dress.

“Love what you wear and I always think you look lovely, however, most people could not afford £775 on a dress, it would be really lovely if more high street than top end so we could go out and purchase your outfits,” one of her 7.6 million followers said.

“Nice dress wouldn’t pay the price tag if it looks like this!” another said.

“Beautiful dress but £775.00!” a third shocked follower commented.

However, other followers didn’t care about the price of Holly’s dress. They just wanted to tell the 40-year-old how good she looked!

“Red is definitely your color Holly I love the dress,” one of her followers said.

“Another gorgeous dress Holly you look absolutely beautiful,” another said.

“I can definitely see the Duchess of Cambridge in this dress, very classy,” a third wrote.

What else has Holly been up to today?

This Morning was hit with technical issues today (Credit: ITV)

Even Holly’s stunning dress couldn’t distract viewers from the shaky start that This Morning had today.

Viewers who tuned in at 10am expecting to see Holly and Phillip Schofield on their screens were met with an ITV News bulletin instead.

Following news that Russia has invaded Ukraine, ITV announced they would be running short news bulletins on the hour. This meant that This Morning started a few minutes late today. The show was also interrupted by a news bulletin at 11am and at 12pm too, much to some viewers’ irritation.

“#ThisMorning give it a rest with the Ukraine/Russian invasion. FFS we can watch news channel if need updates,” one viewer tweeted.

As well as the late start and hourly interruptions, the beginning of today’s This Morning was mired by an irritating technical issue.

A noisy static sound could be heard in the background for the first 20 minutes of the show. This made it difficult to fully hear what Phillip and Holly were saying.

“Static sound is really buggin me please sort it out,” one viewer tweeted at the time. The issue was finally resolved after hundreds of viewers tweeted ITV.

