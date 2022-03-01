Phillip Schofield shows off ripped biceps as he flexes muscles after workout

Phillip Schofield wowed Instagram fans with his ripped appearance following a workout yesterday (Monday, February 28).

The 59-year-old shared an impressive snap of his biceps with his three million Instagram followers on his story yesterday evening.

Phillip Schofield’s ripped biceps

Phil wowed fans with his ripped appearance (Credit: Instagram)

Phillip uploaded a close-up shot of himself flexing his bicep following a tough gym workout.

The presenter posted a gif saying “ARMS DAY” on the story too.

“Aww the hazelnut is trying to become a Brazil nut,” Phillip wrote of his bicep muscle.

“One day a pecan,” he continued, adding two laughing emojis.

What else has Phillip Schofield been up to recently?

Phillip has been on our screens for 40 years now (Credit: ITV)

Phillip’s snap of his bulging bicep comes exactly a week after he celebrated his 40th year working in television.

On Monday last week (February 21), a whole episode of Lorraine was dedicated to the 59-year-old’s incredible achievement.

During his chat with Lorraine Kelly, Phillip admitted that he’d forgotten that he’d been on TV for 40 years!

“I don’t sort of mark these sorts of things,” he said.

In the same show, some of Phillip’s co-stars at ITV phoned in to congratulate him on his landmark achievement.

Even Fern Britton, with who Phillip is reported to have a long-running feud, called in to congratulate the star!

Phillip’s feud with Eamonn

Eamonn and Phillip aren’t going to be friends anytime soon (Credit: ITV)

One person who didn’t phone in to congratulate Phillip, however, was his former This Morning co-star, Eamonn Holmes.

Eamonn and Phillip worked on This Morning together for 14 years before Eamonn moved to GB News.

It has since emerged that perhaps they weren’t as close behind the scenes as they seemed on screen.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine, Eamonn hit out at Phillip, calling him “passive-aggressive”.

“Phillip is renowned for snubbing people,” he said. “He’s very passive-aggressive.”

Eamonn was also caught ‘liking’ tweets criticising the Lorraine tribute to Phillip last week too.

Phillip has yet to respond to any of Eamonn’s swipes.

