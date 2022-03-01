How old is Dr Chris Steele? What has he said about having depression?

Dr Chris Steele is the longest-serving resident doctor on This Morning.

The legendary medic has been a part of the show since the very first episode aired in 1988 and he still offers his expertise in health to this day.

He’s also received countless awards for his efforts in the medical profession and broadcasting.

So who is the veteran daytime doctor?

Here’s what we know.

Dr Chris Steele has been a resident doctor on This Morning since the first episode (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Dr Chris Steele?

Dr Chris Steele is a health expert specialised in smoking cessation and nicotine addiction.

He’s also a health ambassador and has been the face of many Government health initiatives, including the flu vaccine.

Dr Chris appeared on the very first episode of This Morning as a resident doctor and he’s been a part of the show ever since.

He is now the only original member of the This Morning team.

The TV medic has achieved a number of television firsts, including the first live vasectomy and the first live breast examination.

Hr has been interested in treating patients who smoke since the 1970s.

The doctor is now known as an international expert in smoking cessation and nicotine addiction.

He has also lectured on this subject in more than 27 countries, making many media appearances.

Dr Chris received an MBE from the Queen in 2010 (Credit: YouTube)

Has Dr Chris Steele received any awards?

In 2010, Dr Chris Steele made us all proud when he received an MBE from the Queen.

The television icon received the honour in recognition of his services to the medical profession and broadcasting.

I opened the letter from the Palace and just cried when I read it and then handed it to my wife and kids.

Dr Steele described how he was overcome with emotions when he received the letter notifying him of his achievement.

He told the Manchester Evening News: “I opened the letter from the Palace and just cried when I read it and then handed it to my wife and kids. They were tears of happiness.”

Dr Chris then joked about his medal after the ceremony: “It’ll be on eBay tonight!

“It was a great honour. I don’t know why I got it, possibly for being charming.”

He was also voted Health Journalist of the Year in 2007.

Dr Steele is 76 years old (Credit: ITV)

How old is Dr Chris Steele?

The resident doctor on This Morning was born on August 29 1945.

This makes the medical legend 76 years old.

Where does Dr Chris Steele live?

The TV medic lives in Manchester and is often seen on This Morning via video link.

Dr Chris Steele is still practising in clinics today (Credit: ITV)

Does Dr Chris Steele still practise medicine?

Dr Chris is still practising today as he runs NHS smokers’ clinics.

He also lectures all over the world on treatments for smokers.

Is he married?

He is indeed.

Dr Chris Steele is happily married to his wife Monica.

The couple have four children together, including Olympic 400m runner Andrew Steele.

He won a bronze medal in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

Team GB had originally finished fourth – losing out on a medal by 0.6 seconds.

However, after the Russian team were disqualified after one of their runners Dailed a drugs test, the team – and Chris’s son – were bumped up to third place.

Dr Chris opened up about his battle with depression on This Morning in 2019 (Credit: Splash News)

Dr Chris Steele’s battle with depression

In a discussion about anti-depressants on This Morning, the TV medic opened up about his own experiences with the medication.

In 2019, Dr Chris confessed: “I’ve had depression a couple of times, quite bad.

“The problem is when you start the treatment you’re on a low ebb. Most of the treatment takes a few weeks to kick in.

“One day of depression is an eternity, and then another day and another day.

“The awful thing for me was when you have sleep disturbance and can’t get off to sleep,” he continued.

“You have early morning awakening. It’s 4am, it’s dark, you’re left with your mind that has dark thoughts. It’s very difficult.”

He then went on to say that he is “living proof” that anti-depressants do work.

Viewers took to Twitter to praise him for his honesty.

One fan wrote: “#ThisMorning Thank you Chris for being honest about anti-depressants. Unfortunately, some of us will be on them for life and must stop being ashamed as if we were unclean.”

Another tweeted: “Dr Chris on #ThisMorning is such a lovely gentleman. I can’t even deal.”

