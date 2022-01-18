This Morning favourite Gino D’Acampo has urged ITV to let him host the daytime show.

The TV chef regularly presents cooking segments on the show but hasn’t been offered the chance to present the main show.

However, that could be set to change.

Holly Willoughby has taken two weeks off to work on an upcoming BBC show.

Gino D’Acampo urged ITV to let him host This Morning (Credit: ITV)

As a result, Rochelle Humes has taken over her role and is presenting alongside Phillip Schofield.

Sadly, things haven’t been quite going to plan for the duo.

Gino was in the studio for the cooking segment when he blasted the show for being a complete “shambles”.

He said: “Oh my God, this is a shambles. I’m here watching a shambles going on.”

Rochelle and Phil both began to laugh at Gino’s remarks.

“It was yesterday too Gino. I’m not gonna lie,” said Rochelle.

Phil added: “It’s not getting any better.”

Gino then lashed out at ITV bosses for not giving him the chance to present the main show and give it a go himself.

Gino appeared on This Morning to make a chocolate cake recipe (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers issue plea to ITV

Lots of viewers seemed to agree with the TV chef, and many took to social media to back the star.

Gino should have a go at presenting this morning it’d be chaos #thismorning — ✧𝒱𝒾𝒸𝓉𝑜𝓇𝒾𝒶✧🎭🎸 (@Miss_Vix88) January 18, 2022

I actually feel like Gino not presenting is a real complaint that Gino actually has. Have a great day everyone and thanks for the laughs #ThisMorning — Leanne Thomas (@leeleeCThomas) January 18, 2022

“Absolutely hilarious today with Phillip, Rochelle and Gino! Brilliant presenting, Gino!!” said one fan.

A second tweeted: “Gino and Josie [Gibson], would be the right kind of chaos presenting the show.”

“A big YES to Gino presenting!” exclaimed a third viewer.

A fourth added: “Personally I’d LOVE to see @Ginofantastico present #ThisMorning great idea Gino.”

Elsewhere, Phillip and Rochelle were forced to apologise after laughing at a viewer for having a phobia of custard on yesterday’s show.

