Gino D'Acampo cooks on This Morning
TV

This Morning: Gino D’Acampo demands hosting role as fans issue plea

The ITV star wants to fill in for Holly Willoughby

By Joshua Haigh

This Morning favourite Gino D’Acampo has urged ITV to let him host the daytime show.

The TV chef regularly presents cooking segments on the show but hasn’t been offered the chance to present the main show.

However, that could be set to change.

Holly Willoughby has taken two weeks off to work on an upcoming BBC show.

this morning gino hosts cooking segment for Rochelle Humes and Phillip Schofield
Gino D’Acampo urged ITV to let him host This Morning (Credit: ITV)

As a result, Rochelle Humes has taken over her role and is presenting alongside Phillip Schofield.

Sadly, things haven’t been quite going to plan for the duo.

Gino was in the studio for the cooking segment when he blasted the show for being a complete “shambles”.

He said: “Oh my God, this is a shambles. I’m here watching a shambles going on.”

Read more: Fred Sirieix and Gino D’Acampo strip completely naked as camera crew look horrified

Rochelle and Phil both began to laugh at Gino’s remarks.

“It was yesterday too Gino. I’m not gonna lie,” said Rochelle.

Phil added: “It’s not getting any better.”

Gino then lashed out at ITV bosses for not giving him the chance to present the main show and give it a go himself.

Gino D'Acampo cooks on This Morning
Gino appeared on This Morning to make a chocolate cake recipe (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers issue plea to ITV

Lots of viewers seemed to agree with the TV chef, and many took to social media to back the star.

Read more: Gino D’Acampo breaks silence on claims his restaurant chain ‘has gone into liquidation’

“Absolutely hilarious today with Phillip, Rochelle and Gino! Brilliant presenting, Gino!!” said one fan.

A second tweeted: “Gino and Josie [Gibson], would be the right kind of chaos presenting the show.”

“A big YES to Gino presenting!” exclaimed a third viewer.

A fourth added: “Personally I’d LOVE to see @Ginofantastico present #ThisMorning great idea Gino.”

Elsewhere, Phillip and Rochelle were forced to apologise after laughing at a viewer for having a phobia of custard on yesterday’s show.

Would you like to see Gino host This Morning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. 

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Barney and Bradley Walsh in Breaking Dad series 4
Breaking Dad viewers all have same complaint as show returns
Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley on show today
GMB viewers demand change as Richard Madeley hosts
kelvin fletcher and his family move to a farm
Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure viewers claim show is ‘rip off’
Liv Mel Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans slam gory scenes as Liv is brutally beaten up, but will she survive?
Dancing on Ice star Bex tests positive for COVID
Dancing On Ice fans ‘gutted’ as Bez tests positive for COVID
Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall
Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie Boxshall hits back with defiant post