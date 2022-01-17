Holly Willoughby was nowhere to be seen on This Morning on Monday and fans had one question: “Where is she?”

Phillip Schofield was joined by presenter Rochelle Humes as he hosted the ITV daytime show.

Oddly, the pair didn’t initially address Holly’s whereabouts.

However, after a segment involving a viral video star, Phil turned to the camera and addressed his usual co-star’s absence.

Why is Holly not on This Morning?

He said: “Rochelle is here, as you can see. Keeping Holly’s seat warm. She’s off with the Ice Man, making a show at the moment.”

“Can’t wait to hang out,” replied Rochelle. “Keeping her seat warm.”

Fans were asking where Holly Willoughby is when they tuned in to This Morning on Monday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This Morning viewers rushed to social media to hit out at Holly for being nowhere to be seen.

Her absence comes just a week after the star took a month off for Christmas.

What did viewers think?

One viewer tweeted: “Holly off again?”

“Holly having another day off, bloody hell she only worked four days last week!! I want her job #thismorning,” said a second.

A third viewer ranted: “No no no no not good please where’s Holly don’t need other people.”

Fans were wondering if Holly Willoughby has left This Morning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly has taken two weeks off the ITV show so she can film Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival with comedian Lee Mack.

The TV series will feature a series of UK celebs taking on Europe’s harshest conditions in a bid to tackle their demons.

However, while she’s taking time away from This Morning, Holly will still be presenting Dancing On Ice.

A source told The Sun: “Holly loved I’m A Celeb so much it gave her the confidence to strike out on her own and do more mainstream solo TV projects.”

The insider added: “However, she absolutely loves This Morning and her on-screen partnership with Phillip, so isn’t going anywhere long-term. She’s just grateful ITV bosses are giving her the freedom to do her own projects.”

