Fred Sirieix and Gino D’Acampo have stripped completely naked for their new TV show.

First Dates star Fred, 49, shared a snap of the moment on Instagram to the surprise – and joy – of some fans.

While fans seemed to enjoy the snap, the crew seemed to have different feelings about it altogether.

Fred Sirieix and Gino D’Campo were filming a show (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix strip naked

He captioned the cheeky snap: “Appearance can be deceptive and so we must never judge a book by its cover (or lack of). Despite what some might say IT WAS WORK!”

Fans rushed to comment on the X-rated snap.

Good lord! Is this a new series of Naked Attraction?!

One replied: “Why is @iamginodacampo pixelated area bigger than @fred_sirieix?”

“The naked chef and friends!” said another.

A third said jokingly: “Good lord! Is this a new series of Naked Attraction?!”

“You are both so hilarious! Please keep your programmes coming!!!” replied a fourth amused fan.

After that, a fifth quipped: “Looks like they didn’t need much pixelisation!”

It’s not the first time Gino D’Acampo has gotten naked on ITV (Credit: ITV)

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s ITV Road Trip show first aired in 2018. Their most recent series, Gordon Gino & Fred Go Greek, hit TV screens last September.

However, fans were devastated last year when Gino appeared to reveal that Gordon would no longer be taking part.

The This Morning chef tweeted: “Breaking News! Unfortunately, we will no longer be filming #GordonGinoandFred mainly because @gordongram is too busy working on his hair highlights in the USA.

“But don’t worry guys, @fred_sirieix and I have a plan #JustinGinoandFred Coming soon…”

However, an ITV spokesperson confirmed in November that Gordon, Gino and Fred has not been cancelled.

