This Morning competition Spin to Win has been notably absent from our screens and now viewers claim they have twigged the reason for the ‘axe’.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield usually present the regular competition segment on the ITV show.

However, it has yet to return since the ‘queue-jumping’ controversy.

Over 75,000 people have reportedly signed a petition calling for the pair to be axed from the ITV series as part of the backlash.

As a result, numerous ITV viewers have questioned what the reason behind the segment’s absence could be.

This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield haven’t done the Spin to Win competition in over a week (Credit: ITV)

Spin to Win competition on This Morning ‘axed’

Many have taken to Twitter to speculate that bosses could be concerned about Holly and Phil being trolled live on-air.

“Has #ThisMorning scrapped Spin to Win? I’m sensing a theme here, are they a tiny bit scared that they get called out? Bit cowardly is it not,” questioned one fan.

A second viewer tweeted: “Has Spin to Win been put on hold? Oops don’t want to give money away to anyone who might have had an opinion about queue gate #ThisMorning.”

“Anything involving ringing the public like Spin to Win has been cancelled then,” a third commenter alleged.

A fourth tweeted: “It turns out Holly and Phil aren’t doing the Spin the Wheel segment on This Morning. I’m not sure why – they wait longer for someone to answer the phone than they did in the queue #ThisMorning.”

“My prediction – Spin to Win will be back on Monday when they think things have blown over… #ThisMorning,” suggested another.

ED! has contacted ITV for a comment.

Viewers think they have worked out why (Credit: ITV)

Celebs weigh in on Holly and Phil drama

Piers Morgan and Eamonn Holmes have recently had their say on Holly and Phil’s drama, and the likes of Amanda Holden and Janet Street Porter have also weighed in.

While the public has condemned the pair, fellow ITV star Piers recently came to their defence.

Speaking on his Uncensored show, he said: “Of course they shouldn’t be fired – it’s ridiculous!

“It may have been a misjudgement. I said myself on this show, I don’t think anyone should have been jumping the queue full stop, whoever you are unless you’re a world leader or there’s a time issue.”

Meanwhile, ITV star Holly told This Morning viewers: “Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists we were given official permission to access the hall.

“It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who have not been able to visit Westminster in person.”

A Parliamentary spokesperson even stepped in last week, revealing that journalists were given accreditation for work purposes.

The spokesperson said: “We gave media accreditation to journalists and media professionals across the world, who requested access to Westminster Hall for the purpose of reporting on the event for the millions of people in the UK and globally who weren’t able to visit Westminster in person.”

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

