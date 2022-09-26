The Loose Women audience booed Janet Street-Porter today (September 26) after she appeared to make a dig at Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The panel were discussing being woken up by a cockerel when Janet decided to share her own personal story.

Panellist Janet recalled being woken up by her partner’s dog Badger, who had been having a nightmare next to her bed, when she made the “dig”.

Janet Street-Porter made a dig at Holly and Phil on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Janet Street-Porter makes dig at Holly and Phil on Loose Women today

She then appeared to reference the This Morning “queue-jumping” incident, saying: “You’re in the middle of your sleep having a really lovely dream…

“You know, I’m at a party with loads of famous people getting into the VIP area… without any queuing…”.

Silence briefly fell among the panel. Then the camera cut to Coleen Nolan’s face after she realised what Janet had alluded to.

The studio audience also reacted, with one or two members appearing to make booing sounds.

They weren’t the only ones to pick up on the sly dig.

Well that dig at Holly and Phil by Janet was awkward.

As a result, numerous viewers raced to social media to comment on Janet’s remark.

“Go On Janet well done,” said one ITV viewer.

A second viewer tweeted: “Go on Janet, sly dig.”

“Janet Street-Porter making a dig at Phil and Holly #LooseWomen,” commented a third Loose Women fan.

A fourth added: “Well that dig at Holly and Phil by Janet was awkward.”

While a fifth joked: “That queue joke went down like a fart in a lift.”

Loose Women viewers were divided today (Credit: ITV)

Fresh claims against Holly and Phil

Meanwhile, Janet’s remarks come following claims that Phil and Holly’s names were not on the official press list to visit the Queen in Westminster Hall.

An insider suggested over the weekend that a scene was caused when the pair tried to enter.

“When they got there, their names weren’t on the list so there were some discussions and Phil and Holly were given access and they were ushered through.

“The whole thing caused a bit of a hoo-ha,” a source told Mail on Sunday.

However, in response, a rep for ITV said: “Phillip and Holly had full accreditation which was organised by the This Morning production team. Any claims otherwise are untrue.”

Meanwhile, responding to the backlash, the hosts have defended themselves.

They told viewers they used the press entrance “for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who have not been able to visit Westminster in person”.

“None of the broadcasters and journalists took anyone’s places in the queue and no one filed past the Queen,” said Holly.

“We, of course, respected those rules. However, we realised that it may have looked like something else. Therefore we totally understand the reaction.

“Please know that we would never jump a queue,” she insisted.

