Holly Willoughby breaks social media silence following ‘queue-jumping’ scandal

Holly Willoughby’s “queue-jumping” scandal has been ignored in her latest Instagram story as she broke her social media silence earlier today (Friday, September 23).

The This Morning star took to Instagram to congratulate Lisa Snowdon following her Celebrity MasterChef victory last night (Thursday, September 22).

Lisa won Celebrity MasterChef last night (Credit: Instagram)

Holly Willoughby ignores ‘queue-jumping’ scandal

Last night saw Lisa walk away victorious from the latest series of Celebrity Masterchef.

The 50-year-old model was up against McFly’s Danny Jones and All Saints singer Mel Blatt in the final.

Lisa and the other contestants had to cook a “flawless” three-course meal in the final, and Lisa came out on top.

Following her victory, Lisa took to Instagram to share a snap of her holding the Celebrity Masterchef trophy.

“Literally feel like my head is going to explode – I’m in tears. Thank you for all your messages. I love you. Honestly, the support has been off the charts,” she captioned the post.

Holly, who works with Lisa on This Morning, shared Lisa’s snap to her Instagram Story this morning for her eight million followers to see.

“Congrats,” she captioned the story. “Well done clever lady!”

Holly and Phillip came under fire last week (Credit: YouTube)

What happened at Queen’s lying in state?

Last week saw thousands of people queue in London for an opportunity to glimpse the Queen lying-in-state in Westminster Hall.

Some people queued for more than 12 hours to see the late monarch’s coffin.

However, some people – including the media, press, and politicians – were able to enter a VIP queue and be fast-tracked to see the Queen’s coffin.

Holly and her This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield were spotted in this queue last week, and the backlash was enormous.

“Respect to David Beckham and Susanna Reid for queuing for hours like everyone else but Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield can go [bleep] themselves for jumping the queue. Celebrities are not important and should never be put before anyone,” one person tweeted at the time.

A petition has been launched calling for the duo to be axed (Credit: ITV)

Petition to axe Holly and Phillip hits new milestone

This Morning released a statement as the backlash intensified.

The statement explained that Holly and Phillip didn’t skip the queue, but were there as part of the press.

However, the statement did nothing to placate the mob.

A petition was launched online calling for This Morning to be axed, or failing that, for Holly and Phillip to be sacked.

“ITV should be ashamed of exploiting the situation. I’d like to see This Morning axed for good as I do believe it causes more harm than good, without people noticing,” the petition read.

It also branded Holly and Phillip “toxic”.

Yesterday, the petition reached 50,000 signatures, smashing its original target of 15,000 signatures.

At the time of writing, it has now reached 65,000 signatures, with a target of 75,000.

