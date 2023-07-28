Dermot and Alison’s replacements on This Morning after they host ‘last show’

This Morning has announced who will be standing in for Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond as the hosts revealed that Friday (July 28) was their last show for the summer.

Alison and Dermot were in high spirits on Friday morning’s show and it wasn’t just down to the wine and beer tasting segment. Alison revealed: “It’s our last day together isn’t it? And then we’ve got our summer off! I’m excited.”

Now, ITV has revealed who will be stepping into the popular pair’s shoes while they take their summer break.

Dermot and Alison were in high spirits on their last This Morning before summer break (Credit: YouTube / This Morning)

This Morning announces summer star line-up

During a promotional clip, Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson revealed they will be hosting together next week.

A voiceover explains: “We get to spend our summer horsing around with Josie and Craig. Joined by absolutely cracking guests, delicious food and a lot of laughs along the way. Josie and Craig, next week on This Morning.”

It’s common for hosts to take a longer break over the summer holidays.

Holly Willoughby is already off on hers, although she made no mention of the break on her final day for This Morning.

Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle will be hosting This morning this summer! (Credit: YouTube / This Morning)

Craig and Josie fill in on This Morning

But Dermot and Alison, who have been hosting for the past three weeks, have clearly loved their stint on the hit show. And they were more than happy to tell viewers their plans. In fact, a thrilled Dermot even wondered if the fun-packed Friday show meant it was actually his birthday.

With a one-pan fry up cooked by Phil Vickery and a segment on matching wines to takeaways by wine expert Helen McGinn, Dermot was in seventh heaven!

He joked: “Is it my birthday? This is like a dream show for me.”

To add to the end of school vibes, Friday’s show was cut short thanks to ITV’s coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, so a jubilant Dermot and Alison got to knock off early.

Meanwhile fans are already loving news of the Josie and Craig combo.

One said: “So pleased Josie and Craig are on This Morning next week. I like Alison and Dermot but love Josie.”

