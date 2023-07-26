Craig Doyle reveals his This Morning future after pleas from fans to make him permanent

Craig Doyle has addressed his future on This Morning following pleas from fans.

The popular presenter currently works on the ITV programme on a relief basis, often standing in when regular presenters are away on holiday.

Craig Doyle stood in for Phillip Schofield when he suddenly left This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Most recently, he stepped in to host alongside Holly Willoughby after Phillip Schofield‘s sudden departure from This Morning back in May. He proved such a hit amongst viewers that there were many calls for him to take on the gig permanently…

Craig Doyle reveals This Morning future

Fans will therefore be delighted today with the news that Craig will soon be making a return to the This Morning sofa.

See you Monday.

This time it seems he will be partnering up with Josie Gibson who is covering for Holly for a great deal of the summer.

Craig teased the news on his Instagram today (July 26) as he shared a photo of himself and Josie together and captioned it: “Right then Gibbo, see you Monday.”

Josie responded by resharing the picture on her own Instagram, captioning her’s: “Let’s do this Doyleroo.”

Craig will be back presenting This Morning alongside Josie Gibson next week (Credit: ITV)

Craig and Josie have proved a very popular pairing when they have recently presented together. As such, many This Morning viewers have expressed their excitement for Craig’s return on social media.

“Josie and Craig back next week!!!” tweeted one fan, to which someone else responded: “Thank [bleep]!”

Another person also begged: “Can we please have Craig all the time?”

“Gotta love Craig!” Agreed somebody else.

It is unclear whether Craig will be presenting the show for all of next week or just on certain days.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

