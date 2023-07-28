Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary announce it’s their ‘last show’ as This Morning cut short today

This Morning stars Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary revealed live on air that Friday’s episode would be their “last” show.

The presenters were in high spirits at the top of the show, dancing along to The Cure’s Friday I’m In Love together. So much so that Dermot didn’t want to stop serenading Alison when she started her first piece to camera!

As they rolled through the morning’s schedule, which included Phil Vickery cooking a fry-up and wine expert Helen McGinn matching drinks to takeaways, Dermot joked: “Is it my birthday?”

Alison said: “I’ve done this just for you Dermot O’Leary. Because it’s our last day together isn’t it? And then we’ve got our summer off! I’m excited.”

Alison Hammond explains ‘last’ This Morning

Clearly thrilled at the prospect, Dermot took Alison’s hand and replied: “Summer break. Thank you. This is like a dream show for me.”

Alison later explained that the Friday July 28 episode of This Morning was being cut short because of the football.

She said: “That’s it from us today, we’re finishing a little bit earlier today as the Women’s World Cup continues.”

By this stage she and Dermot were practically giddy with excitement.

They’d been sampling Helen’s wine pairings with pizza and burgers and clearly felt the holiday spirit, ending the show with a snuggle.

Alison’s adorable This Morning tribute

After wrapping up their last show together, Alison paid an adorable tribute to all her This Morning pals on Instagram.

Sharing a fun video of all the backstage team dancing, she said: “What a fabulous three summer weeks spent with the best team in the biz.

“Always so grateful to have such wonderful people striving to deliver the best daytime TV show.

“You lovely people behind the scenes are the true stars who don’t get enough credit and deserve all the love in the world.”

And finally, Alison added: “Dermot O’Leary you are everything.”

Cute!

