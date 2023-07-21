Alison Hammond in green and Dermot O'Leary next to her presenting This Morning
TV

Alison and Dermot forced to break news of more upheaval at This Morning

All change – again!

By Nancy Brown

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary fronted This Morning on ITV earlier today (July 21). However, at the end of the show they were forced to deliver news of more upheaval at the channel.

The news comes following a huge presenter switch-up following the departure of Phillip Schofield. And it comes after the Women’s World Cup forced the show off air yesterday.

After a fun-filled show today, Alison and Dermot crossed to Loose Women to see what was coming up on their show. When Nadia Sawalha handed back, the This Morning presenters took the opportunity to share their news.

Alison Hammond in green and Dermot O'Leary next to her presenting This Morning
Alison and Dermot revealed This Morning won’t be on air on Monday (Credit: ITV)

This Morning hosts share fresh ITV shake-up

Alison and Dermot revealed that This Morning won’t be on air on Monday (July 24). Not only that, but Tuesday’s show will also be hit by scheduling changes.

“We are back on Tuesday morning as the Women’s World Cup is on ITV on Monday,” Alison said.

“Yes,” Dermot chimed in. He added: “So we’ll see you then.”

The pair then explained that Dr Scott and Lisa Snowdon would be on Tuesday’s show.

Signing off, Dermot shared news of a further scheduling shake-up. “So we’ll see you Tuesday at the slightly later time of 11.15. Take care, have a great weekend.”

“See you Tuesday, bye!” Alison added.

Alison Hammond in green and Dermot O'Leary next to her presenting This Morning
The stars will be back Tuesday – but at a later time (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Fans of the show were less than impressed that the footie would be replacing This Morning again. One fumed: “Why can’t they put the bloody football on ITV2?!”

Another seemed confused at the change: “A&D have just said they are on on Tuesday. Don’t know about Monday?” “Football on on Monday,” came one reply. “I’m honestly not interested in any footy with either men or women,” said another who’ll clearly be missing their This Morning fix.

Germany vs Morocco replaces This Morning on Monday, with Tuesday’s show delayed by coverage of Switzerland vs Norway. Wednesday’s show is due to air as normal.

Read more: Has Holly Willoughby left This Morning?

YouTube video player

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Alison Hammond Dermot O'Leary ITV This Morning World Cup

Trending Articles

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle separated by a crack
Princess Kate sends ‘very clear message’ to Meghan Markle to ‘back off’: ‘She needs to be careful’
Emmerdale's Mary, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale fans all giving same praise for Mary scenes in aftermath of her photo leak
Iris and younger lover This Morning
This Morning guest Iris, 83, splits from Egyptian toyboy lover: ‘I’m not a lovesick teenager’
Mohammed in a circle and Iris smiling on This Morning
This Morning guest Iris, 83, on A&E sex confession ahead of split from TV toyboy
Harvey Price in kitchen and Katie Price posing
Harvey Price hits back in live video as trolls make awful comment about his mum Katie Price
Injection / blood pressure
Major medical breakthrough hailed as new blood pressure jab tipped to save millions