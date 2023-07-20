ITV in chaos as schedule shake-up sees This Morning pulled off air and viewers livid

ITV has been forced to shake up its TV schedule this week and This Morning viewers are far from impressed!

This Morning was replaced today (July 20), as Australia took on the Republic of Ireland in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

But to make way for the tournament, bosses at the channel have made some alterations…

What ITV said about This Morning

ITV let viewers know the news on social media. In a post, they said: “As the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off this week, there will be some slight changes to our usual schedule. Here’s all the details you need for this week!”

A timetable of the week was then shared, showing Thursday’s instalment of the weekday chat show replaced.

And while some were keen to support their country in the game, many fans were quick to share their frustration over the change.

One angry viewer commented: “Here we go again, sport disrupts TV programmes yet again. Put them on a separate channel, not everyone likes sport rammed down their throat.”

Another also fumed: “This is ridiculous, why put sports on these channels when they have sports channels? It is always happening. Stop interfering with the schedule. Put the sport on the sports channels. It is not rocket science.”

While a third echoed the sentiment, adding: “Shouldn’t have sport on ITV1, why can’t it just go on the sports channels, that’s what it’s there for. I definitely won’t be watching!”

The game took place at Stadium Australia in Sydney today. The Group B match saw Australia host the Republic of Ireland side in front of an 80,000-strong sold-out crowd.

Alison and Dermot will return on Friday July 21 (Credit: ITV)

When is This Morning back?

For those not interested in the football, This Morning will return tomorrow at 10am!

Read more: Katie Price slams ‘two-faced’ people in showbiz industry as she makes bold claim about Phillip Schofield

Do you think football should be kept on the sports channels? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.