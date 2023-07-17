This Morning set to be pulled off air this week as fans admit they’re ‘devastated’

ITV has announced it will pull This Morning off air later this week.

After the news was shared on Facebook, furious fans reacted, with one declaring they were “devastated” by the news.

Host Holly Willoughby is currently on her summer break, with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary taking over as presenters of the show.

This Morning, hosted by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond this week, will be off air on Thursday (Credit: YouTube)

ITV pulls This Morning off air

Last night (July 16), the official This Morning account on Facebook shared the news that it wouldn’t be on air as usual this week.

Instead, the show will take a break on Thursday (July 20) for the Women’s World Cup.

The post read: “As the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off this week, there will be some slight changes to our usual schedule. Here’s all the details you need for this week!”

Instead of This Morning, ITV will show the Australia vs Republic of Ireland match. It kicks off at 11am, which means that there will also be no Loose Women that day.

Fans react

It’s fair to say fans of This Morning were left unimpressed by the news.

One said: “Oh ffs bloody sport takes over everything.” Another urged: “Put football on ITV4. Don’t ruin it for all of us.” A third then commented: “The football could easy be on ITV2 as we all have it and leave normal schedules as is.” Another added: “OMG I’M DEVASTATED.”

Another then said: “I like my sports, but isn’t there enough sports channels to show that??? No need for messing with daily schedules constantly. I presume this is only the start of it.”

Disruption till August 20

The final of the Women’s World Cup takes place on August 20, so telly fans will be in for a month of disruption.

Good Morning Britain won’t be on air this Friday (July 21) due to a match being aired on ITV1. There’s also football on ITV all morning on July 24, so This Morning will be off air. Another game airs at 9am on July 25, affecting schedules.

Loose Women will be disrupted on July 26. Friday July 28 sees a match kick-off on ITV at midday. England play on ITV on August 1, disrupting This Morning again.

The rest of the TV schedules for the tournament are yet to be announced.

