A stunned Dermot O’Leary was left speechless after a celebrity guest called him out live on TV today (July 27).

Dermot presented This Morning with co-host Alison Hammond, who was left in stitches at the jab.

Music man Will.i.am had the pair laughing in the kitchen, but it was show’s last guest who stole the spotlight.

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond hosted Thursday’s This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Dermot O’Leary pulled up on This Morning

Comedian and pantomime legend Julian Clary joined them to talk about his upcoming tour, A Fistful of Clary, appearing in the show Jesus Christ Superstar and the annual London Palladium pantomime.

Can you sit up properly? You tend to slouch.

The funny man joked with the pair as he spoke about his career and what attracts him to a project. Alison ended the section urging the star not to retire, which Dermot followed with a final plug of Julian’s upcoming projects.

As the segment came to an to end, Julian struck, signing-off with a comical silencing blow to Dermot.

Dermot O’Leary was lost for words at Julian Clary’s comment (Credit: ITV)

Julian’s jab at Dermot O’Leary

With only seconds of air time left Julian jabbed: “Can you sit up properly? You tend to slouch.”

Alison chimed in: “It’s just him being cool.”

Dermot quickly bolted upright for his handover segment to Loose Women.

Fan reaction

Viewers of the show seemed to loved his cheeky below-the-belt comment and took to Twitter as a result.

One viewer tweeted: “Can you sit up properly? You tend to slouch” #ThisMorning,” followed by a comical gif saying, ‘It’s true tho do’. Another spectator said: “You tend to slouch lol #ThisMorning.”

Another fan added: “Just on my dinner break, caught last few mins of this morning, @JulianClary telling @radioleary to sit up straight has made my day #thismorning.” A fourth then said: “@JulianClary love you to bits #thismorning life and the world should be full of Julian Clary’s @thismorning it be better place… always love coming to see you.”

Dermot and Alison have hosted the show, usually on a Friday, for many years. The double act have appeared on the show more in the wake of Phillip Schofield’s departure.

