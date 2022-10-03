The Walk-In on ITV1: How do you recognise Chris Coghill? He’s played an EastEnders baddie before…

Chris Coghill stars as Chris Lythgoe in the excellent new ITV drama The Walk-In.

The series tells the true story of a reformed Neo-Nazi named Matthew Collins who uncovered a plot to kill an MP.

So, who does Chris Coghill play in The Walk-In, and is his character based on a real person?

Here’s what you need to know about actor Chris Coghill and what he’s been in before…

Chris Coghill plays Chris Lythgoe in the cast of The Walk-In (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Chris Lythgoe in The Walk-In?

Chris Coghill portrays Christopher Lythgoe in The Walk-In on ITV1.

The character is one of the members of the Far Right group National Action.

The character of Chris Lythgoe is based on the real National Action leader of the same name.

Chris Lythgoe was imprisoned in 2018 for his involvement in the planned murder of Labour MP Rosie Cooper.

Who did Chris Coghill play in EastEnders?

Chris Coghill is best known for his role in EastEnders as villain Tony King.

He first joined the show in 2008 as the fiancé of Bianca Butcher, and had a VERY dark past.

Tony had just been released from prison when he moved to Walford after assaulting a teenage boy.

But Tony’s actions were much worse than that.

Tony was exposed as a paedophile, who had been abusing Bianca‘s adopted daughter Whitney since she was 12.

He groomed her into believing they would run off and start a new life together…

But, when Tony got into a fight with Peter Beale, Whitney finally stood up to him.

This meant that Tony moved on and tried to groom Tanya Branning’s 14-year-old daughter Lauren Branning.

But Whitney finally told her mother about her relationship with Tony and their plans to run away together.

Of course, Bianca was horrified and had Tony arrested.

Tony was given 13 years imprisonment.

And, when Whitney later planned to visit him, it was revealed that he had killed himself in his cell.

It remains one of the BBC soap‘s most traumatic storylines to date.

Actor Chris Coghill played Tony King in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

What else has Chris Coghill been in?

Chris Coghill started out with small roles on Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

But his first big role was in Shameless as Craig Garland, the boyfriend of Fiona Gallagher.

He then played Bobby Sheridan in the period drama The Royal.

You might also recognise him as Stan Farrow from the World War II period drama Home Fires.

He had a small role in series four of Line of Duty as Forensic Investigator Kevin Gill.

Chris recently starred in the Apple TV series Slow Horses as Hobbs, and is set to guest star in the new series of The Bay.

What age is Chris Coghill and where is he from?

Chris Coghill was born on 11 April 1975.

He is currently 47 years old.

Chris is from the Prestwich area of Manchester, but he now lives in London.

Chris Coghill and Lisa Faulkner as Carl and Emma in Burn It (Credit: Youtube/BurnItManchester)

Is Chris Coghill married?

Chris Coghill was previously married to actress and TV chef Lisa Faulkner.

They met when they starred together in the BBC Three sitcom Burn It.

They got married in April 2005 and adopted a daughter named Billie together, but the couple separated in 2011.

Lisa Faulkner is now married to MasterChef judge John Torode.

Before Lisa, Chris Coghill was married to Holby City actress Rosalind Halstead, but the pair divorced in 2004.

Chris hasn’t been linked to anyone since his divorce from Lisa, and is reportedly single.

Are you a fan of Chris Coghill? (Credit: ITV)

What height is he?

Lots of fans are wondering what height The Walk-In star is!

According to his IMDb, Chris Coghill is 6’1.

Does he have Instagram?

Yes Chris Coghill does have Instagram.

You can find him here @official_chriscoghill.

He often shares photos from his projects and travels around the world.

The Walk-In begins on Monday October 3 2022 at 9pm on ITV1. It will also be available as a boxset on the ITV Hub after the first episode airs.

