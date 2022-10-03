EastEnders: Jacqueline Jossa ‘to return as Lauren Branning after four years for tragic storyline’

Jacqueline Jossa is reportedly set to return to EastEnders four years after leaving the show.

The actress, who plays Lauren Branning, is thought to be filming special scenes for an episode centred around Dot Cotton‘s funeral.

Lauren was last seen in 2018. But actress Jacqueline is reported to be making a short return (Credit: BBC)

Jacqueline Jossa ‘to return to EastEnders’

Lauren left Walford in 2018 after the death of her sister Abi Branning.

Lauren moved to New Zealand with her son Louis. She eventually got back together with her ex-boyfriend and Louis’ dad Peter Beale.

However when Peter returned to Walford in 2020, it became clear he and Lauren had split again.

Now it has been reported that actress Jacqueline is coming back to EastEnders for a guest stint.

According to The Sun, a source said: “Bosses got in touch with Jacq about returning for Dot’s special episode and she was more than happy to come back.

“She was back last week filming her little guest stint.”

The publication also reported that a horse-drawn hearse with Dot’s name in a floral tribute could be seen making its way onto the set.

EastEnders has declined to comment on this.

EastEnders is filming a special episode for Dot Cotton’s funeral (Credit: BBC)

June Brown

In April this year, it was announced that June Brown, who played Dot Cotton, died at the age of 95.

June played Dot on and off for 35 years, first appearing on the show in 1985.

She was last heard from in 2020 when Dot made the decision to move to Ireland, leaving a goodbye message for Sonia.

In August 2022, producer Chris Clenshaw confirmed there would be a ‘special’ episode on its way.

As reported in Metro.co.uk, Chris said: “We’re going to say a very sad farewell to one of the most iconic characters to have graced our screen, not just on EastEnders, but on British television.

“It’s not a story that any of us wanted to think of or do, but under the circumstances we’ve been working on a story where we will say a final farewell to Dot.”

