When was June Brown’s last scene in EastEnders? Why did she leave the soap?

EastEnders legend June Brown has sadly died at the age of 95, but when was her last scene in the BBC soap and why did she leave?

Dot first appeared in the soap back in 1985 and her final appearance was in January 2020.

What happened in her last scene, where did Dot go to and why did June leave the soap?

June Brown left EastEnders in 2020 (Credit: BBC)

When was June Brown’s last scene in EastEnders?

June’s final scene in EastEnders aired on January 21 2020.

Sonia had taken money from Dot however Martin covered for her and took the blame for the stolen money.

Sonia convinced Dot to go to Ireland to see her grandson Charlie and his wife, who were expecting at the time.

When Dot left, she left a tape recording for Sonia (Credit: BBC)

Dot decided to go, leaving Sonia a tape recording to say she had gone to Ireland.

She told her: “I shall miss you and I shall always love you, as I know you love me. So goodbye my dearest girl. Your loving grandma, Dot.”

Dot has been in Ireland ever since and not returned to Walford.

Why did June Brown decide to leave EastEnders?

In February 2020, June announced she was not returning to the soap and Dot’s move to Ireland was the final exit for her character.

She said: “I don’t want a retainer for EastEnders, I’ve left. I’ve left for good.

She continued: “I’ve sent her off to Ireland where she’ll stay. I’ve left EastEnders. I did make up a limerick. It’s a bit dirty.

In 2020 June decided to leave the soap (Credit: BBC)

“I went back to do a good story. Alas and alack, when I got back it had gone up in smoke.

“I got a small part, a very small part. And that ended up as a big wet fart. Alas and alack, I will never go back.”

The veteran actress has been a regular in Albert Square since the soap began, although she took a break between 1993 and 1997, and another in 2012 when she was working on her autobiography.

