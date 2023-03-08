Actor Ian Puleston-Davies is famous for his roles in Coronation Street, The Teacher, Silent Witness, and now The Bay – but behind every public TV appearance lays a hidden personal battle.

Ian joins the cast of The Bay series 4 this week, but Corrie fans will know him as builder Owen Armstrong.

But who did he play in the ITV1 soap, and why did he leave?

And what other roles is he famous for?

Here’s everything you need to know about Ian Puleston-Davies, including his debilitating health battle.

Ian Puleston-Davies as Mick O’Callaghan in A Confession (Credit: ITV1)

Ian Puleston-Davies plays Terry McGregor in The Bay series 4

Actor Ian Puleston-Davies plays Terry McGregor in the cast of The Bay series 4.

He joins an epic guest cast, including Happy Valley stars Karl Davies and Joe Armstrong.

At this stage, little is know about Ian’s role in the ITV series.

However, we do know he is somehow linked to the murder of a mum-of-four Beth Metcalfe.

Who played Brian in The Teacher on Channel 5?

Ian Puleston-Davies recently portrayed Brian in The Teacher on Channel 5.

Brian was subsequently revealed to be the villain in the series.

The character was the new man in Pauline’s life, played by Cecilia Noble in the cast.

Pauline was one of Jenna’s colleagues and her closest ally at the school before she got sacked.

Teacher Jenna (Sheridan Smith) was accused of having sex with a student, and her world crashed down around her.

Meanwhile, Pauline had her own problems as she wanted Brian to move in with her.

But, whenever she suggested it, he became distant.

Viewers eventually learnt that Brian was actually called Arnold and had been plotting to ruin Jenna’s life.

Brian/Arnold had harboured a grudge against Jenna for years…

It transpired that Arnold was a former teacher himself.

He’d had an affair with a female pupil called Denise while he was a teacher at Hillsden.

Jenna had reported him, and started the chain of events that he believed ruined his life.

He was slung in jail and lost everything.

After failing to rebuild his life abroad, he returned to the UK, changed his name to Brian and hatched his revenge plot.

Ian Puleston-Davies played Donald Vernon in Viewpoint (Credit: ITV1)

What else has Coronation Street star Ian Puleston-Davies been in?

Soap fans will know Ian from his role in Corrie, but he’s been acting for nearly four decades.

Early roles included small parts in Boon, Brookside and Grange Hill.

From 1995 to 1996, he played Terry Williams in Hollyoaks.

Two years later, in 1998, he popped up in nine episodes of EastEnders as Jimmy.

He’s worked extensively as a jobbing actor in TV shows including The Bill, Conviction, Funland and Vincent.

Ian also played Charlie Fisher in Waterloo Road, Peter Cullen in Marcella, and Mick O’Callaghan in A Confession.

Ian starred in the doomed ITV series Viewpoint, and he is the voice of King Thistle in the surreal CBeebies show Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom.

Most recently, he’s portrayed Frank Jackson in Tin Star, Arthur Pennyworth in Pennyworth, Karl Turner MP in Four Lives, and Professor Phil Scraton in Anne.

He also popped up as grumpy DSI Ronnie Boyle in the 25th anniversary of Silent Witness, before joining the cast of The Teacher, and now The Bay.

Who did Ian play in Coronation Street and why did he leave?

Of course, soap fans will know Ian Puleston-Davies from his role as builder Owen Armstrong in Corrie.

He lived in Weatherfield between 2010 and 2015.

During his time on the show, Owen became the new landlord of Weatherfield’s Rovers’ Return.

He also tried to build a father-daughter relationship with both of his daughters Izzy and Katy.

In the soap, he was also caught in a love triangle between Liz McDonald and Eileen Grimshaw before eventually choosing landlady Liz.

Owen historically had a feud with Izzy’s boyfriend Gary Windass, and formed a relationship with Gary’s mother Anna.

He went into business with the now infamous Pat Phelan, who ended up conning Owen out of his £80,000 investment.

In November 2014, Ian Puleston-Davies announced he had quit the series.

His character eventually left the series on April 15 2015 when his relationship with Anna ended for good.

Realising he didn’t want to live in Weatherfield without her, he decided to go and live in Aberdeen.

Ian Puleston-Davies as Owen in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV1)

Was Ian Puleston-Davies in Brookside?

Welsh actor Ian has been on our TV screens ever since 1983.

One of his early roles was in Brookside in 1986.

He played Stephen Nolan in just one episode of the Channel 4 soap.

And he’s in good company, as dozens of successful actors found fame on the long-running serial drama.

Coronation Street star Ian Puleston-Davies on OCD battle

Ian is a strong advocate for mental health following his own battles with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.

Ian has spoken at length about his personal struggles with OCD, including making a documentary for BBC Wales in 2017.

He has suffered from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder since childhood.

His condition can be so severe, that he had to go through a mental checklist to help him cope before he set foot in the Rovers.

He said at the time: “I worry I’m going to cut my lip or chip my teeth on the glass, so that damn pint glass in the Rovers is always going to leave me susceptible to an OCD attack.

“I have to check the lip of the glass with my finger first to make sure that it’s not chipped and then practise taking a sip and a swallow before we even rehearse.

“If I waited until we began filming, my OCD – my little evil voice in my head – would say ‘it’s stained’ or ‘you’ve just chipped your teeth’.”

He has also admitted he prefers to eat on his own because of his OCD, and is worried about sitting down, because he fears he’ll crack his coccyx.

Ian used his own battle with OCD in a production in 2005 titled Dirty Filthy Love.

The drama went on to win a Royal Television Society Award for Best Single Drama and was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Single Drama.

Contrary to popular opinion, OCD isn’t just about cleanliness.

Sufferers are often plagued with intrusive thoughts.

Ian Puleston-Davies recently played DSI Ronnie Boyle in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC One)

How old is Ian Puleston-Davies and where is he from?

Ian Puleston-Davies was born on September 06 1958 in Flint, Flintshire, Wales.

He is currently 64 years of age.

Is Ian Puleston-Davies married? Who is his wife?

Actor Ian Puleston-Davies is not married, but he is in a long-term relationship with partner Sue MacPherson.

The pair currently live in Chester with their two children, Maggie and Charlie.

Ian has said he is determined not to pass his OCD on to the couple’s children.

The Bay starts on Wednesday, March 08, 2023 at 9pm on ITV1.

