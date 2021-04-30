Viewpoint fans have said they will boycott the final episode tonight (April 30) in light of the Noel Clarke allegations.

News broke ahead of the show last night that saw Clarke accused of sexual harassment.

It’s said that 20 women have come forward with allegations of verbal abuse, bullying and groping.

The actor denies all claims.

Noel Clarke has denied all claims levelled at him (Credit: ITV)

Will Viewpoint be on tonight?

However, the denial hasn’t been enough to warrant die-hard Viewpoint fans tuning in tonight.

The final episode is due to air at 9pm and, as well as calls for ITV to pull the plug, many have said they will boycott the episode.

Read more: Viewpoint star Noel Clarke Denise sexual abuse allegations

Clarke stars as the ITV drama’s leading man, DC Martin Young.

Currently, the show still features in online and satellite TV listings.

ED! has contacted ITV to find out if the show will air as planned tonight.

The final of Viewpoint is scheduled to air tonight (Credit: ITV)

What have viewers said about the scandal?

Many have said that they won’t be tuning in tonight.

“In view of allegations about #NoelClarke will be giving last episode of #Viewpoint a miss tonight,” said one.

“I was interested to see the conclusion to be honest but I’ll live.”

Read more: Viewpoint viewers think they already know who the killer is

Another said: “Having watched it all so far and this being the finale episode, even if it was showing I had already decided I would not watch and add to the viewing figures.

“I don’t care enough and just feel for the rest of the cast who worked on it, to be honest.”

A third said: “Can’t watch #Viewpoint any more. Damn you #noelclark.”

As much as I was enjoying the series, I won’t be watching Viewpoint after hearing the serious sexual allegations against Noel Clarke.

Another added: “As much as I was enjoying the series, I won’t be watching #Viewpoint after hearing the serious sexual allegations against #Noelclarke.

Another said: “I really wanted to watch #Viewpoint but now I can’t because #noelclarke is in it.”

Many others agreed.

“So given the news about #noelclarke I won’t be watching the rest of #Viewpoint (tbf it was crap anyway),” they said.

Fans have said they feel sorry for the rest of the cast if the finale is pulled (Credit: ITV

‘At least put it on the Hub’

However, others did want to see the series finale.

“If ITV scrap the final episode of #Viewpoint tonight, that’s ridiculous.

“Noel Clarke isn’t the only actor in the show. Why should the rest of the cast suffer because of one cast member’s allegations?

“Air it and let the viewers decide if they want to watch it or not!,” one demanded.

” At least put it on the Hub so we know what happens its our choice to watch it,” said another.

Will you be tuning in to Viewpoint tonight? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.