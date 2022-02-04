The Teacher final episode on Channel 5 – 8 questions the ending didn’t answer

The Teacher on C5 has come to a dramatic ending, but we – and many viewers – have been left with some serious questions.

The Sheridan Smith drama aired over four nights this week.

And while Sheridan’s performance was a masterclass, the plot left some of her fans feeling frustrated.

Here’s the burning questions we STILL have after watching The Teacher final episode on C5.

***Warning: spoilers from The Teacher ending on C5 ahead***

Poor Pauline was also revealed as a victim in The Teacher final (Credit: Channel 5)

The Teacher C5 ending – was Pauline THAT stupid?

Don’t get us wrong, we liked Pauline.

But R-E-A-L-L-Y?

How could Pauline really have no clue that her new partner Brian was a wrong’un?

Brian was actually called Arnold and had been plotting to ruin Jenna’s life.

He must have been asking Pauline a LOT of questions about her friend…

Yet she didn’t twig?

Of course, poor Pauline – who was so obviously craving the love and companionship of a man – had been used all along.

But we just don’t buy a teacher being THAT stupid.

Oh and how come Jenna had NEVER been to Pauline’s house before if they were supposed to be friends?

Why didn’t Brian/Arnold and Denise get together?

If Brian/Arnold and the girl were so in love, why didn’t they just get together?

Brian/Arnold had harboured a grudge against Jenna for years…

It transpired that Arnold was a former teacher himself.

He’d had an affair with a female pupil called Denise while he was a teacher at Hillsden.

Jenna had reported him, and started the chain of events that he believed ruined his life.

He was slung in jail and lost everything.

After failing to rebuild his life abroad, he returned to the UK, changed his name to Brian and hatched his revenge plot.

But… why didn’t he just find Denise and get together with her?

Once she was of a legal age, surely they could have finally got together and lived happily ever after?

It does happen!

Look at Brigitte Trogneux, who married her former high school student Emmanuel Macron in 2007 – yes the President of France!

Kyle and Jenna made their peace in the final episode of The Teacher as they talked outside the football pitch (Credit: Channel 5)

The Teacher C5 ending: Why was Kyle singled out?

Why and how did Brian single out Kyle?

How did he approach him and was he groomed?

This part of the story was glossed over – but was perhaps one of the most interesting elements that could have been explored…

Kyle was a vulnerable teen, and open to exploitation.

We want to know more about their relationship.

How did Brian know the ‘special relationship’ with Kyle and Jenna?

Perhaps Brian/Arnold singled Kyle out because of his ‘special relationship’ with Jenna.

But how did he know about Kyle and Jenna’s bond?

And how did he know all that personal info about Jenna and her mum’s bipolar?

The idea that the villain could have found all this out about Jenna is pretty preposterous to us.

Jenna and Kyle let bygones by bygones in The Teacher ending (Credit: C5)

The Teacher C5 ending: Why did Kyle stitch up his fave teacher?

At the end of the day, Kyle stitched up his favourite teacher for a stranger.

Brian/Arnold got Kyle to do his dirty work in exchange for a bit of attention and a couple of hundred quid.

This just seems super implausible to us.

One thing is for sure, though, Kyle deserves an Oscar for playing Jenna like a fool.

Did Jenna clear her name and return to teaching?

The HUGE question left unanswered during The Teacher ending was did Jenna clear her name?

Did she return to teaching, or did she stay on the sex offenders register?

Surely she wouldn’t have stayed quiet to protect a dead man…?

Or have the scriptwriters deliberately left the ending open for a second series?

Brian was revealed as the villain in The Teacher (Credit: Channel 5)

The Teacher second series – is it coming back?

Could The Teacher series two already be in the pipeline?!

There are plenty of viewers begging for that to happen.

And there are plenty of loose ends that need tying up!

The Teacher C5 ending: What happened to Jack and Nina?

In the first few episodes, the other main characters – and suspects – seemed to be Jenna’s work rival Nina and her love interest Jack.

But both characters (played by Kelvin Fletcher and Sharon Rooney) disappeared in The Teacher ending.

They were interesting characters with troubles of their own.

So what happened to them?

We think the series would have benefited from being a six part series, instead of C5’s usual four-night squeeze.

The Teacher series one is available to watch on the ITV Hub.

