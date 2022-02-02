As Sheridan Smith wows in The Teacher, her best TV roles ranked

The Teacher star Sheridan Smith is wowing viewers in the Channel 5 thriller – one of many gripping roles she has played.

And here at ED! we love Sheridan and think she’s one of the UK’s best actresses.

Episode 2 of The Teacher aired last night (Credit: Channel 5)

Her body of work now stands up there with the best of them and she deserves plenty of love.

So what are our favourite Sheridan Smith roles?

Sheridan Smith’s best roles…

1. The C Word

Arguably Sheridan’s most powerful role.

The BBC One one-off, feature-length film showed Sheridan play journalist Lisa Lynch, who was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 28.

Based on Lisa’s book and blog, Sheridan turns in an incredible performance, which earned her a BAFTA nomination.

It really is a memorable, heart-wrenching and sometimes funny account of living with a terminal disease. It also co-starred Paul Nicholls.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2. Cilla

Another drama based on a true story, this one featured Sheridan playing a national institution – the late, great Cilla Black.

A national icon for different things in different decades, Cilla was a chart-topping singer and a TV star.

And Sheridan absolutely nailed her – including Cilla’s trademark teeth.

Essentially a love story, it showed how she grew up in Liverpool and fell for local lad Bobby.

Playing Cilla, Sheridan received another BAFTA nomination. The drama also showcased Sheridan’s fantastic voice.

Where to watch: BritBox

3. The Moorside

Sheridan really does specialise in bringing real-life stories to the screen, including often difficult-to-watch true crime stories.

In BBC One’s The Moorside, Sheridan played Julie Bushby – a friend of Karen Matthews. However, when Karen’s daughter Shannon goes missing, it turns their whole neighbourhood upside down.

Sheridan starred alongside Gemma Whelan, Siobhan Finneran and Faye McKeever.

Where to watch: BritBox

4. Four Lives

On the BBC as recently as last month, Four Lives saw Sheridan once again on cracking form.

This time she played inspirational mum Sarah Sak, who lost her son to the cold, callous ‘Grindr Killer’ Stephen Port.

Along with the families of Port’s other victims, they campaigned for justice in the face of police incompetence.

It was a role that left Sheridan “in bits”.

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

5. Jonathan Creek

Beloved Jonathan Creek was a bit like Doctor Who – he had a procession of assistants.

After Caroline Quentin and Julia Sawalha left the show, Sheridan stepped into the breach.

She played paranormal investigator Joey Ross and appeared in three specials over four years.

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

6. Mrs Biggs

This 2012 ITV drama saw Sheridan take the part of Charmian Biggs.

A different take on the infamous Great Train Robbery story of the 1960s, the series depicted the hard-up Biggs family.

After Ronnie gets involved in the robbery itself and goes on the run, it’s down to wife Charmian to hold the family together.

Another powerful performance from Sheridan.

Where to watch: ITV Hub

7 Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps

This was the series that made Sheridan a star.

Although she’d appeared in shows such Love Soup and Grownups, she starred in this BBC comedy for a whopping eight series.

Appearing opposite the likes of Ralf Little and Will Mellor, Janet was a loveable character – and was romantically involved with the two male leads.

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

8. Gavin and Stacey

Another classic comedy series Sheridan was involved in.

Although only a peripheral character, Ruth ‘Rudi’ Smith was Smithy’s sister.

A lover of clubbing and having a laugh, Sheridan left a big impression.

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

9. Black Work

This 2015 ITV crime drama saw Sheridan star alongside Matthew McNulty.

As PC Jo Gillespie, her world is turned upside down when she discovers her husband – also a copper – has been shot dead while working an undercover investigation.

Jo has to piece together what happened and find his killer in the gangland underworld.

Where to watch: ITV Hub

10. The Royle Family

Another comedy series from Sheridan’s early years.

Around the turn of the century – in 1999 and 2000 – Sheridan played Anthony Royle’s first girlfriend Emma Cavanagh.

Although she was only in this classic sitcom briefly, it marked her out as a star to watch.

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer