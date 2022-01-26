No Return with Sheridan Smith: First trailer released – as ITV confirms start date

No Return starts on ITV next month – a long time after its announcement in 2020 – and the trailer already has viewers excited but who is in the cast and which characters do they play?

The compelling teaser, currently running in prime-time ad breaks, sees Kathy – played By Sheridan Smith – enjoying a holiday in Turkey with partner Martin, their son Noah, and their daughter Jessica.

Then Noah accepts a seemingly innocent invitation to a beach party from a fellow holidaymaker, Rosie, who is staying at the same hotel.

Kathy and Martin’s world falls apart when they are left desperately fighting for their son’s freedom against extremely challenging circumstances.

The distraught parents are faced with an arrest, an expensive and alien legal system, looming media coverage and resistance from fellow holidaymakers to come to their aid.

No Return release date on ITV

No Return will begin on ITV at 9pm on Monday February 7, and airs weekly from then.

It has four episodes, which will be available to watch on ITV Hub and BritBox after the first episode premieres on ITV.

No Return cast and characters

Kathy Powell played by Sheridan Smith

Kathy is passionate, headstrong and fiercely protective when it comes to her family. She loves her two kids, and Kathy’s still in love with her husband Martin, but sometimes she can’t help feeling like she’s got three children to take care of. All Kathy wants is for Martin to be more assertive and take the lead every once in a while. Kathy is excellent at making ends meet, but she’s become increasingly resentful of her affluent sister’s ‘easy life’, and even worse at trying to hide it. She’s the first to admit that she can be unreasonable and often charges in without thinking, but Kathy will stop at nothing to protect her children, no matter the cost.

Martin Powell played by Michael Jibson

Martin’s just an ordinary dad trying to do right by his family. He works as a driver at a delivery company and always puts Kathy and the kids first, yet he can’t help feeling that it isn’t enough for Kathy. Martin’s one of the kids, the fun parent, while Kathy wears the trousers. He’s laid back and has all the dad jokes guaranteed to leave his teenage kids rolling their eyes with embarrassment. But as Martin watches his only son head off to a beach party, little does he know it’s the last moment they’ll share before all their lives are turned completely upside down. To protect his family, Martin must take control of the situation and prove his worth to Kathy, but first he’ll need to prove it to himself.

Noah Powell played by Louis Ashbourne Serkis

Noah is clever, sensitive and, like most teenagers, extremely self-conscious. He might be 16 years old, but Noah is very much a child, still trying to figure out who he is in an adult world. Recently Noah’s been having a hard time at school and his bad temper has become even harder to control. He has a great relationship with his family, but there are parts of his life which he has no interest in discussing with his mum and dad. Noah should be getting ready for his exams and spending the summer having fun before college, but instead he faces up to fifteen years in a prison thousands of miles from home. One night changes Noah’s life forever and he’ll need to grow up fast in order to survive.

Megan McGee played by Siân Brooke

On the surface Megan has everything that her older sister Kathy doesn’t… the big house, impressive bank account and all the designer gear. But in reality, Megan is trapped in a life that she no longer recognises as her own. She’s playing a role, and the real Megan has been lost along the way. Kathy thinks she’s got her sister pegged – beautiful Meg, always Dad’s favourite, always lands on her feet – but Kathy is entirely unaware of just how complicated her sister’s life is behind closed doors. So when an unexpected chance for happiness presents itself, the restart holiday that was supposed to save Megan’s marriage will instead force her to confront the realities of her own unhappiness. But is Megan really capable of throwing it all away…

Steve McGee played by David Mumeni

Steve is married to Megan and he works all hours to afford their seemingly perfect life. But with the stress of work, Steve has found a secret way to help himself cope. Deep down, Steve is fighting an inner battle that continues to threaten his marriage. He doesn’t mind going on holiday with Megan’s family, he wants her to be happy, especially after everything he’s already put her through. But although he feels for Kathy and Martin when their son is arrested, Steve needs to prioritise his own family. He can’t stay in another country when he has a business to run. But when his marriage with Megan reaches breaking point, Steve must act fast to stop his whole world crashing down.

Jessica Powell played by Lily Sutcliffe

14-year-old Jessica is Noah’s little sister, but she’s mature for her age and a lot more sociable than her brother. To Jess, her school friends are everything and now she’s forced to lie and pretend like everything’s normal whilst her family fall apart around her. Despite feeling lost and lonely, Jess will prove just how strong she is by choosing to put her family before herself. But the more supportive she is, the more Kathy and Martin sense that their daughter desperately needs her normal life at home. Jess would do anything to help her brother, but without an end in sight how long can Jess keep her life on hold?

Fred McGee played by Jack Chorley

Fred is only 7 years old, but he’s already been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. For Megan and Steve, looking after their son can be challenging, even overwhelming at times. But although he needs routine, medication and the teachers that know him, he’s also a funny ball of energy who loves playing with his older cousins. There might be bad days when Megan and Steve wish their son was more conventionally ‘normal’, but they love him for who he is.

