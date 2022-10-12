The Walk-In on ITV1: Where is former National Action leader Chris Lythgoe now?

The Walk-In follows the story of the Far Right group National Action, but where is the former leader Chris Lythgoe now?

Viewers of the ITV show will know that National Action insider Robbie Mullen was able to expose the sickening plans of the Neo-Nazi group.

So, who is Chris Lythgoe and where is he now?

Here’s what you need to know about Chris Lythgoe from The Walk-In on ITV1…

***Warning: may contain spoilers from The Walk-In on ITV1***

Chris Coghill plays Chris Lythgoe in The Walk-In (Credit: ITV)

Who is Chris Lythgoe?

Chris Lythgoe assumed leadership of National Action after it was banned in late 2016, following the murder of MP Jo Cox.

National Action was originally formed by fascists Ben Raymond and Alex Davies in 2011.

HOPE not Hate did not know that Ben Raymond had been removed as the leader of National Action.

Insider Robbie Mullen informed them in 2017.

Ben’s replacement – Chris Lythgoe – was also unknown to the police until HOPE not Hate provided this information.

Chris Lythgoe was running National Action out of Warrington.

He was even renting a “training centre” and gym in a warehouse.

Members of National Action had to pay for the upkeep of the gym and a small salary to Chris Lythgoe.

The training regime that Chris Lythgoe ran was reportedly bloody and brutal.

Afterwards, they would have meetings in a pub in Warrington where he would outline his hopes for a “white jihad”.

It was the extreme nature of these conversations that led recent convert Robbie Mullen to seek out Matthew Collins and ask for help to leave.

Chris Lythgoe was also single and still living with his parents during the time he was the leader of National Action.

He was also accused of making National Action “cult-like” under his leadership, and he controlled almost “every living and breathing part of its apparatus”.

The real Chris Lythgoe was jailed in 2018 (Credit: Youtube/ITV News)

Where is Chris Lythgoe now?

In September 2017, police arrested Chris Lythgoe.

Thanks to information from National Action insider Robbie Mullen, 10 other National Action members were also arrested alongside Chris.

Lythgoe was originally charged with being a member of a banned organisation and for encouragement to murder.

He was found not guilty of encouragement to murder.

The judge on the six-week trial, which Chris Lythgoe sat with Jack Renshaw, told him: “You are a fully-fledged Neo-Nazi complete with deep-seated racism and anti-semitism.”

The trial also heard that Chris Lythgoe also allegedly suggested Jack Renshaw should target Amber Rudd, the home secretary at the time.

Chris Lythgoe was imprisoned in July 2018, at age 32, for being a member of the banned organisation National Action.

He received eight years in prison for his membership, and is currently still in jail.

Chris Coghill, who plays Chris Lythgoe in The Walk-In, shares this about making the programme: “It’s dark but it’s an important story to tell.”

The Walk-In airs on Mondays from October 3 2022 at 9pm on ITV1. It is also available as a boxset on the ITV Hub.

