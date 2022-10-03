The Walk-In on ITV1: Where is Stephen Graham’s character Matthew Collins now?

The Walk-In on ITV1 follows the true story of reformed Neo-Nazi Matthew Collins, but where is he now?

Matthew was able to uncover and ultimately stop the planned murder of an MP.

So where is Matthew Collins today, and did he play a part in the dramatisation of his life The Walk-In?

Stephen Graham plays Matthew Collins in The Walk-In (Credit: ITV)

Is Matthew Collins a real person?

Stephen Graham‘s character is based on a real person – reformed Neo-Nazi Matthew Collins.

As revealed in his book Hate: My Life in the British Far Right, Matthew Collins joined the Neo-Nazi group Combat 18 in his teens.

He remained in the group for six years, but spent three of those years feeding information back to anti-fascists.

Matthew made the decision to pass information to the anti-fascist magazine Searchlight, after being involved in an incident where 40 men attacked a group of mainly elderly women protesting the BNP.

After ‘betraying’ the group, Matthews then had to flee to Australia when he was 21 due to death threats he received.

Ten years later, he returned to work for a new Hope Not Hate charity, working with local groups to stop the rise of fascist hate.

He helped bring down the British National Party by running moles in the organisation and exposing the actions of the group.

Where is Matthew Collins now?

Matthew Collins still works for Hope Not Hate, as well as working as a journalist.

He currently contributes to The Guardian and New Statesman.

His new book The Walk-In: Fascists, Spies & Lies is released this October and tells the true story behind the ITV drama.

He often gives talks and speeches about his own story to help others from falling down the same path of hate that he did.

Due to his work, he has had to move three times and does all he can to protect the lives of his children.

He told The Guardian that they will not even know The Walk-In is on TV.

He said: “They’re not going to know the show’s on, I make sure they’re shielded.”

The real Robbie Mullen and Matthew Collins (Credit: Youtube/Joe)

Is Robbie Mullen a real person? Where is he now?

Robbie, played by This Is England star Andrew Ellis, is also based on a real person called Robbie Mullen.

Robbie Mullen joined the National Action as a teenager just like Matthew Collins.

But, when National Action began a serious plan to kill MP Rosie Cooper, Robbie decided to go to Hope Not Hate for help.

Hope Not Hate asked Robbie to act as a mole, feeding them information from inside the group.

Robbie nearly faced prosecution himself as running moles is now illegal under the 2016 Terrorism Act.

The group was able to negotiate immunity for Robbie.

But he had to acknowledge the fact that he joined the group and was subsequently listed as a terrorist.

Due to this fact, Robbie has been unable to find a job due to failing background checks.

He now works for Hope not Hate and helps educate young people about the dangers of far right fascist groups.

The Walk-In begins on Monday October 3 2022 at 9pm on ITV1. It will also be available as a boxset on the ITV Hub after the first episode airs.

