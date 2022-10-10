The Walk-In on ITV: Was Jack Renshaw a paedophile? Where is he now?

The second episode of The Walk-In largely focuses on National Action member Jack Renshaw, but where is the real life fascist now?

The ITV series shows how Neo-Nazi Jack Renshaw, played by Dean Charles Chapman, planned the murder of MP Rosie Cooper and a police officer.

But was he ever caught? Where is Jack Renshaw now?

Here’s everything you need to know.

***Warning: contains spoilers from episode 2 of The Walk-In ahead***

Jack Renshaw is played by Dean Charles Chapman in The Walk-In (Credit: ITV)

Who is Jack Renshaw?

Jack Renshaw (played by Dean Charles Chapman in The Walk-In) joined the British National Party (BNP) at just 15.

He quickly became a senior member of the party’s youth wing.

As BNP’s influence began to decline, and leader Nick Griffin lost his seat in the European Parliament, Jack Renshaw joined the newly growing National Action.

In 2017, Jack Renshaw was expelled from Manchester Metropolitan University for hate speech just before his final year.

As Jack Renshaw got further involved in National Action, he hatched a sickening plot to murder his own MP Rosie Cooper – inspired by the murder of MP Jo Cox.

He also had plans to murder female police officer DC Victoria Henderson and “officially begin the race war”.

Concerned about the plot, National Action insider Robbie Mullen – aka the ‘walk-in’ – told HOPE not Hate member Matthew Collins about the intended target.

This led to police arresting Jack Renshaw in 2017.

But, a search of his phone found that he was guilty of more than just racial hatred.

Was Jack Renshaw a paedophile?

Jack Renshaw was militantly homophobic in public…

But, behind closed doors, he was using a fake Facebook profile to groom two boys – one 13 and one 14 year old.

Messages on his phone revealed that he offered £300 to spend the night with one boy, and repeatedly asked for images of both of them.

Gay porn was also found on his phone and in his home.

Despite this, Jack Renshaw told police that he wasn’t gay and even claimed that HOPE not Hate hacked and planted the evidence on his phone.

The real Jack Renshaw (Credit: Youtube/Sky)

The Walk-In: Where is Jack Renshaw now?

Jack Renshaw told his fellow National Action members of his plans to murder MP Rosie Cooper and DC Victoria Henderson.

At the same time, he bought a 19-inch Gladius machete, which cost him £54.

Police also found that he searched how to find the jugular artery and how long it would take for someone to bleed out.

On July 5 2018, police finally arrested Jack Renshaw for the threats following the insider information from Robbie Mullen.

Two separate trials took place, one for inciting racial hatred and his plans to murder, and another one for inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Is he in prison?

He received seven years for the grooming of young boys, but he denied being a member of National Action.

In 2019, after a retrial, Jack Renshaw eventually pleaded guilty to being part of the fascist group and was jailed for life.

He will have to spend a minimum of 20 years in prison.

As he was led away to start his life sentence, Jack Renshaw gave a Nazi salute to his supporters.

One shouted back to him: “We are with you, Jack.”

Some members of the Far Right reportedly still believe HOPE not Hate planted the grooming evidence on Jack Renshaw’s phone.

The Walk-In airs on Mondays from October 03 2022 at 9pm. The show is also available to binge watch on the ITV Hub.

