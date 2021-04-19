What happened to Bianca in EastEnders and where is she now?

Bianca has been in EastEnders since 1993, but what happened to her and where is she now?

Last week Sonia returned home to find Greg in her house and hit him over the head.

In tonight’s episode of the BBC soap (Monday, April 19) Sonia returned home and demanded to know what was going on with Tiff and Dotty.

Sonia threatened to call Tiff’s mum Bianca. But where is Bianca now?

Bianca in EastEnders: Who is she?

Bianca is the daughter of Carol Jackson and David Wicks.

Tiffany is Bianca’s daughter (Credit: BBC)

She is also the half-sister of Robbie, Joe, Karen, Sonia and Billy.

She is the mother of Liam, Tiffany and Morgan and adoptive mother of Whitney Dean.

Bianca in EastEnders: Where is she?

In 2014 Bianca moved to Milton Keynes with her boyfriend Terry, his children TJ and Rosie and her children Tiffany and Morgan.

Later TJ and Cindy Williams’ daughter Beth came to live with them.

In 2018 Tiffany move back to Walford, wanting to come and stay with Whitney.

Bianca was last seen in 2019 (Credit: BBC)

When it was revealed Tiffany had become involved in a drug ring in 2019, Bianca was unable to return to Walford to support her.

In 2019, she came back to Albert Square for Whitney’s wedding to Callum Highway. She mentioned during this time that she had recently been released from prison.

Bianca and Tiffany left Walford to go on holiday and Tiffany returned by herself.

Will Bianca ever return?

Bianca left Walford again in 2019. Although she hasn’t come back since, it was reported in February 2020 that she would return again.

However in October last year, Patsy revealed her plans to make another appearance were derailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Patsy was going to return last year, but the pandemic changed her plans (Credit: BBC)

Appearing on Loose Women with Sid Owen, who played Bianca’s ex-husband Ricky Butcher, Patsy said: “I would love to work with Sid again, but I don’t know – I haven’t watched EastEnders so I don’t know how they are doing it now.

“I mean I was just there before lockdown and I had to leave. There was a little bit I was going to do but I didn’t end up doing it and I don’t know how they’re going to do it now because I haven’t seen it.”

