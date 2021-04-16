Cheryl Baker has revealed that she recently failed an audition for EastEnders and has begged soap bosses for a second chance.

The former Bucks Fizz star, 67, admitted she “didn’t learn her lines properly”.

Cheryl said she failed the audition (Credit: Grant Buchanan / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

What happened when Cheryl Baker auditioned for EastEnders?

Cheryl recently admitted the pandemic and subsequent lockdown left her “totally broke”.

But she saw a possible appearance in the BBC One soap as a way to get back on track.

However, she told the Daily Star: “I auditioned for EastEnders recently but I didn’t get the part. I was a bit rubbish really. I was a bit nervous and didn’t learn my lines properly.”

She continued: “I don’t watch any soaps – I’m not a big TV watcher at all. I think it was the part of the woman who runs the theatre school, which is something that I’ve done in the past.

“It was in the midst of lockdown, my daughter was reading the other part and to be perfectly honest I didn’t learn my lines properly.

“I didn’t deserve the part. However, I’d like them to give me a second chance.”

Cheryl in Bucks Fizz (Credit: YouTube)

What is Cheryl famous for?

The singer rose to fame in the early part of the 1980s as part of pop band Bucks Fizz.

The foursome went on to win the 1981 Eurovision Song Contest with their unforgettable hit, Making Your Mind Up.

Since then Cheryl has maintained a steady income by making appearances on television and in public, and performing at gigs.

She also appeared on ITV skating show Dancing On Ice in 2018.

Cheryl appeared on Dancing On Ice in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Friends rallied around

Unfortunately, due to lockdown, Cheryl was unable to earn money.

Her plight was noticed by fans, who quickly clubbed together to send her cash.

And Cheryl opened up about her fans’ kindness.

“A fan in Australia put a call out, saying ‘Cheryl’s destitute, we need to start a collection’,” she told The Sun.

“I haven’t got a big income but I’ve got lots of love and happiness around me and that’s worth more than anything.”

She also revealed Bucks Fizz bandmate Mike Nolan and her Dancing On Ice partner Dan Whiston offered to help her out financially.

