Singer Cheryl Baker has confessed she’s “totally broke” and revealed that her famous friends have offered to give her money.

The singer rose to fame as part of foursome Bucks Fizz in the 1980s.

The group famously won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981.

Cheryl has since made cash through appearances and concerts. However, when the coronavirus pandemic struck, any bookings she had were cancelled.

Bucks Fizz star Cheryl Baker is ‘totally broke’

As a result of the pandemic, Cheryl’s finances have been left crippled.

Some of the star’s friends have stepped up to help her out, including her former Dancing On Ice partner Dan Whiston.

“Mike Nolan [her bandmate] rang me and said: ‘I’m coming down on the train. Pick me up at the station, I’m bringing cash for you,'” she told The Sun.

“My skating partner from Dancing On Ice, Dan Whiston, called and offered to send money.”

The singer said she has also been growing her own vegetables in a bid to save cash on food.

“A fan in Australia put a call out, saying ‘Cheryl’s destitute, we need to start a collection’. I haven’t got a big income but I’ve got lots of love and happiness around me and that’s worth more than anything,” she added.

How is Cheryl surviving?

Cheryl revealed the only gig she had scheduled for 2021 has just been delayed until next year.

Due to past money struggles, Cheryl was forced to cash in her private pensions over the years.

It means she now relies solely on her state pension, with an additional £250 a month coming in from her last remaining private fund.

Where does Cheryl Baker live now?

The star is currently living in a farm cottage in Kent with her husband of 29 years, Steve.

The pair share twin daughters, Kyla and Natalie, who have been staying with their parents since the pandemic first struck.

It’s not the first time Cheryl has fallen on hard times.

In 2011, the band struggled to perform together after a falling out with original member Bobby G.

It left them unable to perform as Bucks Fizz and they had to change their name.

They lost numerous gigs and Cheryl had to turn to her friends for a job.

Back in 2018, Cheryl reportedly hit out at ITV producers over her Dancing On Ice pay.

She reportedly said: “The money is not great in my opinion. I’ve been training six days a week since October. If you make it to the final it is a six-month project, so the money isn’t much in comparison.

“In this industry you can go months at a time without a job though. You can’t turn the work down. I have to work. I have a mortgage and bills to pay. I’m not a saver, I never have been.”

