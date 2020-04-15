Piers Morgan hits back as Cheryl Baker brands him a 'bully' in Twitter row

TV's Piers Morgan has hit back after Cheryl Baker branded him a "bully" following a row he had on Good Morning Britain.

Former Bucks Fizz star Cheryl lashed out at Piers on Twitter on Wednesday (April 15) insisting he talks "too much" and can be "controversial".

Cheryl, 66, wrote: "@piersmorgan You are sometimes entertaining, controversial & you certainly talk too much.

@piersmorgan You are sometimes entertaining, controversial & you certainly talk too much, but you're also a verbal bully and that's not very nice to see. If you ask a question demanding a yes or no answer when it's impossible to do so, just let it go, don't be a pit bull terrier. — Cheryl Baker (@Cherylbaker) April 15, 2020

"But you’re also a verbal bully and that’s not very nice to see.

"If you ask a question demanding a yes or no answer when it’s impossible to do so, just let it go, don’t be a pit bull terrier."

Piers hits back

However, the presenter responded to Cheryl's tweet.

He wrote: "It’s not difficult to answer yes or no to simple questions.

It’s not difficult to answer yes or no to simple questions & it’s not ‘bullying’ to repeat the same questions when Govt ministers avoid answering them. https://t.co/9FCq64twFG — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 15, 2020

"It’s not ‘bullying’ to repeat the same questions when Govt ministers avoid answering them."

Many fans agreed with Piers and praised him for asking questions.

One person said: "We all need answers and Piers is the man for it."

You’re also a verbal bully and that’s not very nice to see.

Another wrote: "He speaks facts. He’s done nothing but help everyone through this crisis he’s payed fines he’s given advice.

"He’s told everyone the real truth of the impact of the virus. I’d say he’s done a fantastic job."

It seems Cheryl was referring to an interview Piers did on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain.

‘We don’t have a figure for that’ - Helen Whately @piersmorgan questions the Care Minister over the number of healthcare workers that have died on the front line from the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/VFcqFJX5SE — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 15, 2020

Piers and Susanna Reid spoke to Care Minister Helen Whately.

But Piers grilled her over the number of healthcare workers that have died on the frontline from the coronavirus.

Piers said: "How many health workers and care workers have died from coronavirus, do you know the answer?"

Ms Whately replied: "Your focus on figures slightly blows the fact that we're talking about individual people's lives."

Piers cut in: "I just asked you how many health workers and care workers have died from coronavirus on the frontline."

Piers Morgan clashed with Ms Whately on GMB and Cheryl Baker didn't approve (Credit: ITV)

Piers accuses Ms Whatley of laughing

The presenter then accused Ms Whately of laughing when holding up the front page of a newspaper about the feared deaths of 4,000 care home residents.

He told her: "I don’t know why you’re laughing. It's serious," to which she denied laughing.

She said: "Please don't suggest for a minute that I'm laughing. It feels like you're shouting at me and not giving me a chance to answer."

He added: "Here's my suggestion for you, you go away after this interview and find out how many health care workers have died on the frontline.

"I think it’s the least you can do as a Government. Keep an up to date record of how many people are dying on the frontline."

