Piers Morgan celebrates care home workers as they sing karaoke for residents

ITV's famous morning presenter Piers Morgan showed viewers his 'soft side' today on GMB.

After a eye-opening segment on how care homes were coping amid the coronavirus outbreak, the mood was lightened.

A video from Lansbury Court Care Home in Sunderland showed the workers singing to the residents.

Piers was touched by the care home karaoke (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain viewers were touched by the moment, as well as the journalist's reaction.

The care workers sang a moving rendition of Stevie Wonder's I Just Called To Say I Love You.

In a sweet video, staff performed at the residents' doors to entertain them during this uncertain time.

The presenter commented: "Absolutely fantastic. Let's try to give people a bit of cheer."

He urged viewers to send in any other positive videos they had seen.

Piers continued: "We are aware of many of 400,000 plus who are in care homes. We are here for you, we understand, we will try to inform you and entertain you."

Care Home Karaoke clip on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Those watching along at home, enjoyed this moment and took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One user said: "I love to see @piersmorgan showing his soft side. Care Home karaoke amazing!"

Another agreed: "@piersmorgan and @susannareid100keeping us all up to date... the care home karaoke has warmed my heart in a cold world today! #StaySafe"

Comedian Kate Robbins called the moment "uplifting".

That was uplifting! Care home workers in Sunderland singing to their residents @GMB @piersmorgan — Kate Robbins (@KateRobbins) April 14, 2020

Care home crisis

This came before a segment on how care homes were coping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Piers slammed the narrative that the virus "only affects the elderly, so we should not worry so much".

He pointed out "any decent society would put the vulnerable first. Every life should be as important."

It was also revealed that unlike the NHS, care homes are being charged VAT on PPE such as masks and gloves.

The GMB hosts empathised with those separated from their loved ones, due to the UK's lockdown measures.

Susanna Reid ended the section by saying: "We thank all those who work in care homes and all the families who would usually be going to visit their elderly or sick relatives."

