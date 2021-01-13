The disgusting crimes of Levi Bellfield, killer of Milly Dowler, are examined in a Channel 5 documentary tonight (Wednesday January 13 2021) but who were his other victims?

The English serial killer and sex offender famously murdered schoolgirl Milly, but there were more tragic young women he preyed upon.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Which young women did Levi Bellfield kill besides Milly Dowler? (Credit: YouTube)

Who is Milly Dowler murderer Levi Bellfield?

Levi is a former doorman and car clamper, who committed (at least) three murders.

In 2002, the sick criminal killed schoolgirl Milly Dowler.

He was born in Isleworth, London, in May 1968.

He is also known by the name Yusuf Rahim, after converting to Islam in 2016.

Gruesome nicknames include The Bus Stop Stalker, The Bus Stop Killer and The Hammer Man.

Before moving on to murder, Levi was convicted of burglary, assault and driving offences.

Detective Chief Inspector Colin Sutton of the Metropolitan Police, who led the murder investigation, said of Levi: “When we started dealing with him he came across as very jokey, like he’s your best mate.

“But he’s a cunning individual, violent. He can switch from being nice to being nasty, instantly.”

Who were Levi Bellfield’s victims besides Milly Dowler?

Levi murdered three young girls during his crime spree, and attempted others – including Kate Sheedy.

Kate was run over as she crossed the road near an entrance to an industrial estate in Isleworth on May 28 2004.

She survived, but suffered multiple injuries and spent several weeks in hospital.

Nearly four years later, she gave evidence against Levi when he was tried for her attempted murder.

He murdered Amélie Delagrange, Marsha McDonnell and Milly Dowler.

Who were Levi Bellfield’s victims? Milly Dowler, Marsha McDonnell and Amélie Delagrange (Credit: YouTube)

Marsha McDonnell

Marsha Louise McDonnell, 19, was beaten over the head with a blunt instrument near her home in Hampton in February 2003.

The wound was inflicted shortly after she got off the 111 bus from Kingston upon Thames at the stop on Percy Road.

She died in hospital two days after being admitted.

Levi sold his Vauxhall Corsa car six days after the murder very cheaply.

Amélie Delagrange

Levi ran a wheel-clamping business which operated in and around West Drayton, where he lived.

He was seen driving around in his van, talking to young girls at bus stops.

Amélie Delagrange was seen by CCTV cameras which showed her walking towards Twickenham Green after she missed her stop on the bus home.

Amélie Delagrange was a 22-year-old French student visiting the UK.

She was found on Twickenham Green on the evening of August 19 2004 with serious head injuries, and died in hospital the same night.

Within 24 hours, the police established that she might have been killed by the same person who had killed Marsha McDonnell eighteen months earlier.

Levi confessed to the murder while on remand.

Milly Dowler was Levi Bellfield’s last known murder victim (Credit: YouTube)

Milly Dowler

Amanda Jane ‘Milly’ Dowler was just 13 when Levi targeted her.

She went missing after leaving Walton-on-Thames railway station on March 21 2002 and was found dead in Yateley Heath Woods six months later.

The search for Milly dominated news reports and newspaper headlines during that time, and for long afterwards.

In August 2009, Surrey Police submitted a dossier to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) containing evidence of Levi’s involvement in Milly’s murder.

He was charged with the kidnapping and murder of Milly on March 30 2010, as well as the attempted kidnapping of then 12-year-old Rachel Cowles.

At the time, he refused to give evidence at his trial and denied any involvement in Milly’s death.

However, a jury convicted him of murder on June 23 2011, and he later confessed.

When was Levi arrested?

Levi Bellfield was arrested early on the morning of 22 November 2004 on suspicion of the murder of Amélie Delagrange.

On November 25, he was charged with three counts of rape in Surrey and West London.

On December 9 2004, he was charged with assaulting a woman in Twickenham between 1995 and 1997 and remanded in custody.

He was then rearrested and charged with Delagrange’s murder on March 2 2006, along with the attempted murder of Kate Sheedy and the attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm to Irma Dragoshi.

On May 25 2006, he was charged with the murder of Marsha McDonnell.

He later confessed to the kidnapping, rape and murder of Milly Dowler.

Levi Bellfield remains one of the most hated men in the UK (Credit: YouTube)

Where is he now?

Levi, now 52, is serving three life sentences.

He is currently locked up in HMP Frankland, Country Durham, and attempted to take his own life in October 2019.

Before that, he was in HM Prison Wakefield.

The judge recommended that he should never be released from prison, or given parole.

Hallelujah to that.

Levi Bellfield family

Levi has fathered 11 children with three women.

The three youngest of which is with his most recent girlfriend, Emma Mills.

Emma was 17 when she met Levi and she lived with him for nine years and had three children.

Levi Bellfield is currently in prison where he belongs (Credit: YouTube)

Levi Bellfield: 5 Mistakes That Caught a Killer

The Channel 5 documentary investigates the murders of Levi Bellfield and the key pieces of evidence that brought him to justice.

It asks whether Levi would have gone on to claim even more victims had he not made a string of mistakes that alerted police.

The show features interviews with detectives, including the officer who interrogated him.

His former partner Johana Collings, with whom he has two children, also discusses his crimes.

She has previously admitted that Levi raped her hundreds of times during their relationship.

The unsettling documentary first aired in July 2020.

Manhunt on ITV

In Manhunt, Martin Clunes starred as DCI Sutton, who pursued serial killer Levi Bellfield.

The drama shows how cops eventually linked the murders of Amelie Delagrange, Marsha McDonnell and Milly Dowler.

Nine million viewers tuned in and the show was the highest rated new drama of 2019 on any channel.

A second series of Manhunt was recently announced.

Levi Bellfield: 5 Mistakes That Caught a Killer airs at 10pm on C5 on Wednesday January 13 2021.

