Levi Bellfield: 5 Mistakes That Caught a Killer airs tonight at 10pm on C5 (Wednesday January 13 2021) and the serial killer has been disowned by his children.

The eldest of his 11 kids, daughter Bobbie, does not call Levi dad and wants him to “rot in hell”.

English serial killer and sex offender Bellfield is serving three life sentences for the murder of three young girls, including Milly Dowler.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Levi Bellfield fathered 11 children before bing thrown in prison (Credit: YouTube)

Who is Levi Bellfield?

Levi is a former doorman and car clamper, who murdered Marsha McDonnell, Amélie Delagrange and Milly Dowler.

He was born in Isleworth, London, in May 1968.

He is also known by the name Yusuf Rahim, after converting to Islam in 2016.

Gruesome nicknames include The Bus Stop Stalker, The Bus Stop Killer and The Hammer Man.

Levi was convicted of burglary, assault and driving offences, before he moved on to murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Colin Sutton of the Metropolitan Police, who led the murder investigation, said of Levi: “When we started dealing with him he came across as very jokey, like he’s your best mate.

“But he’s a cunning individual, violent. He can switch from being nice to being nasty, instantly.”

Who is Levi Bellfield’s daughter Bobbie?

Levi has fathered 11 children with three women.

The eldest is Bobbie-Louise Bellfield, who has previously spoken out about the horror of her dad’s crimes.

In a 2011 interview with BBC News, she said she wanted him to “rot in hell”.

Bobbie, who was 20 at the time but now 30, said “it wasn’t a surprise at all” when he was arrested for the murder of schoolgirl Milly Dowler.

She remembered Levi raping and beating her mother Becky Wilkinson.

Bobbie admitted: “I feel very angry. I hate him that much. I feel sick to my stomach that someone can do that to a human being.

“I’ve cried myself to sleep. She was only a few years older than me. How terrified must she have been?”

Bobbie never wants to see him again, and refuses to call him dad.

She also wrote a heartbreaking letter of apology to Milly’s parents and sister on behalf of her family.

She said: “You were right when you said ‘a life for a life’. Being locked up is not enough of a punishment for what he has done.”

In an interview with the Mirror, she added: “I have dreams where he breaks out from prison and turns up at the door.

“And I just brace myself for whatever comes out next. If he killed three, I’m sure there are more.”

Bobbie-Louise Bellfield appeared on BBC News in 2011 (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Where is he now?

Levi, now 52, is serving three life sentences.

He is currently locked up in HMP Frankland, Country Durham, and attempted to take his own life in October 2019.

Before that, he was in HM Prison Wakefield.

The judge recommended that he should never be released from prison, or given parole.

The murder victims of vile serial killer Levi Bellfield (Credit: YouTube)

Levi Bellfield: 5 Mistakes That Caught a Killer

The Channel 5 documentary investigates the murders of Levi Bellfield and the key pieces of evidence that brought him to justice.

It asks whether Levi would have gone on to claim even more victims had he not made a string of mistakes that alerted police.

The show features interviews with detectives, including the officer who interrogated him.

His former partner Johana Collings, with whom he has two children, also discusses his crimes.

She has previously admitted that Levi raped her hundreds of times during their relationship.

The unsettling documentary first aired in July 2020.

Manhunt on ITV

In Manhunt, Martin Clunes starred as DCI Sutton, who pursued serial killer Levi Bellfield.

The drama shows how cops eventually linked the murders of Amelie Delagrange, Marsha McDonnell and Milly Dowler.

Nine million viewers tuned in and the show was the highest rated new drama of 2019 on any channel.

A second series of Manhunt was recently announced.

Levi Bellfield: 5 Mistakes That Caught a Killer airs at 10pm on C5 on Wednesday, January 13.

