Is Martin Clunes still married and how many children does the Doc Martin star have?

Martin Clunes is about to return to our screens with his popular travel series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

But how did the actor become so famous? Is he married? Does he have any kids?

Get the answers to all of these questions and more below…

Why is Martin Clunes famous?

Martin Clunes, 59, is a famous English actor who is particularly well-known for his starring role in the rural medical drama and comedy series Doc Martin.

Born and bred in London, Martin started out in theatre, before landing his first big television role as Gary Strang in BBC’s Men Behaving Badly.

Starring in the series from its first series in 1992, it established Martin as a household name.

Martin Clunes is a highly successful English actor (Credit: ITV)

Martin’s other massive role is as Doctor Martin Ellingham in the ITV series Doc Martin.

Launching in 2004, the medical comedy/drama has proven to be immensely popular, and is now on its tenth and final season.

In addition to these two very popular shows, Martin has appeared in many other television series and movies.

He’s appeared in the films Shakespeare in Love, Saving Grace and Nativity 3: Dude, Where’s My Donkey?

Martin Clunes as Doc Martin (Credit: ITV)

While appearing in dozens of additional television series over the years, Martin has narrated and presented many travel series for ITV.

He is also a prominent voiceover artist, particularly remembered for voicing the dog Kipper in the animated series Kipper The Dog.

Is Martin Clunes married?

Martin has been married to his second wife, Doc Martin producer Philippa Braithwaite, since 1997.

From 1990-1997 Martin was married to his first wife, actress Lucy Aston.

Does the Doc Martin actor have any children?

Martin Clunes shares one child, a daughter, called Emily, with his second wife Philippa. Born in 1998, Emily is now around 22-years-old.

The actor lives with his family Beaminster, Dorset. They live on a country estate, and own draft horses.

Did he really have cosmetic surgery?

Martin Clunes was rumoured to have had cosmetic surgery after he listed cosmetic procedures in his 2012-2013 tax return.

However, he has yet to confirm what the said procedures were.

Martin on an episode of This Morning (Credit: ITV)

But he does appear to have remarkably smooth skin in recent years.

What’s more, Martin was reported to have been hugely embarrassed that the details of his tax returns became public knowledge.

When is Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia on?

Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia airs on Tuesday January 12 at 8pm on ITV.

It will also be available to stream on ITV Player.

