Martin Clunes in Manhunt series 2
Manhunt series 2: Martin Clunes praised as he returns as DCI Colin Sutton

A great - and creepy - start to series two

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

Manhunt series 2 viewers have praised star Martin Clunes for an incredible performance in the lead role.

The four-part ITV crime drama is based on another case investigated by DCI Colin Sutton.

And fans lavished praise on Martin’s performance, saying it was “better than Doc Martin“.

Manhunt series 2 got underway last night and viewers praised Martin Clunes for his performance
Martin Clunes as DCI Colin Sutton (Credit: ITV)

What happened in Manhunt series 2 last night?

In last night’s opening episode, Colin was nearing his retirement.

But he was called in by bosses and tasked with taking a closer look at Operation Minstead – the investigation into a serial burglar and rapist who targeted old women in and around south London.

Read more: Manhunt on ITV1: Can I still watch series one? How can I watch it and is it free?

Bosses were concerned the investigation was taking too long.

Nightstalker cases had started in 1992. It was now 2009.

Viewers loved Martin’s performance (Credit: ITV)

Manhunt series 2: Despicable crimes

As Colin went to southeast London to meet the investigating team, he found some strange approaches to the case.

And as he got to grips with everything, the Nightstalker was continuing his despicable work.

Back in the role as Colin was Martin Clunes, his second outing as this character.

And his work was definitely cut out trying to catch a felon that had operated for over 15 years.

How did viewers react to Martin Clunes’ performance?

Viewers rushed to Twitter to express their admiration for Martin’s performance.

“Martin Clunes #manhunt. Amazing stuff,” one said. “He’s clearly more [than] Men Behaving Badly.”

I forget just how good of an actor Martin Clunes is!

Read more: Manhunt 2 on ITV1: Who is Night Stalker Delroy Grant and where is he now? How many victims did he rape?

Another wrote: “I forget just how good of an actor Martin Clunes is! First episode of #manhunt was fantastic.”

A third gushed: “Not a Martin Clunes fan but I think this is by far his best role/portrayal so far.

“He is SO much better in #Manhunt than in Doc Martin.”

