Suzie Fletcher is a valued member of The Repair Shop team alongside her brother Steve, but how did Suzie Fletcher's husband die? And how old is she?

The renovation show is currently on its fifth series and airing on Wednesday nights.

Described as “an antidote to throwaway culture” it sees a cast of experts restore items back to their former glory.

Here’s everything you need to know about leather lover Suzie Fletcher.

Suzie and her brother Steve Fletcher are part of The Repair Shop cast (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Suzie Fletcher?

Suzie is The Repair Shop’s leather expert.

Her father is from a family of clock restorers and the family has been in the business since 1910.

Her mum worked as a clothes designer.

Due to a lifelong obsession with horses, Suzie trained in the saddlery trade in the mid 1970s.

She’s now a Master Saddler and specialises in designing and making saddles for women.

Suzie lived and worked in America for 22 years working as a top saddle maker.

She moved back to the UK after the death of her husband.

After her return, she joined the cast of The Repair Shop.

Suzie joined at the beginning of season two, one season after her brother.

How old is Suzie Fletcher?

Suzie Fletcher is approaching 60 years old.

Although she has not confirmed her age, she has previously mentioned she began her craft in 1975 at the age of 14.

That makes her 59 or thereabouts.

She is the elder sister of Steve Fletcher, who is 57.

How did Suzie Fletcher’s husband die? She broke down over cancer sadness on The Repair Shop (Credit: BBC One)

Is she related to Steve Fletcher?

Suzie and The Repair Shop cast member Steve Fletcher are brother and sister.

She was inspired to join the show by Steve who encouraged her to join the team.

How did her husband die?

Suzie’s husband sadly passed away from pancreatic cancer.

He was an American who worked as a heavy-equipment machine operator.

She has described him as a “brawny” man who was “incredibly strong both physically and mentally”.

During an interview with Radio Times, she said: “He wasn’t the type to rush to the doctor, so by the time he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, it had already metastasised and there was no chance of him surviving.

“It was eight months from that diagnosis to him passing away.”

She has previously mentioned her loss on the show.

When a rocking horse came into the shop from its late owner in 2019, who also died from cancer, Suzie was overcome with emotion.

Revealing the reason behind her tears, she said: “I too lost my husband to cancer, it seems so insignificant that it’s their name they wrote, [but] it’s so personal.

“I felt like I’d been hit by a sledgehammer when I discovered Paul Yates had written his name and the date beneath the saddle.

“He did it when he and his wife would have had all those dreams and plans ahead of them, only to have them snuffed out in the same way they were for me and my husband.”

Suzie thanks the show for “getting her through some very dark days”.

The Repair Shop series five with Steve Fletcher, Will Kirk, Jay Blades and Suzie Fletcher (Credit: BBC One)

What is The Repair Shop?

Presenter Jay Blades and the cast of experts bring treasured family heirlooms back to life.

Skilled and caring craftspeople restore items with satisfying results.

Who are the experts?

Suzie appears on The Repair Shop on BBC One alongside Jay Blades, brother Steven Fletcher and Will Kirk.

Will is an antique furniture restorer, who joined the show in 2017.

Steven Fletcher works as a horologist and specialises in the restoration and repair of clocks.

How do I contact The Repair Shop?

You can apply to feature on the show by going to the ‘Take Part’ section on the BBC website.

Applicants must be 18 or over.

They do not charge for repairs.

The Repair Shop airs at 8pm on BBC One on Wednesdays.

