The Repair Shop is the surprise hit of BBC One, and now we want to know more about the presenters, like: how old is Jay Blades? And is he married?

The fifth series of the renovation show is currently airing on Wednesday nights, and sees a team of experts restore items back to their former glory.

The channel describes the show as “an antidote to throwaway culture”.

Here’s everything you need to know about manager and presenter Jay Blades.

The Repair Shop series five with Steve Fletcher, Will Kirk, Jay Blades and Suzie Fletcher (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Jay Blades?

Jay Blades is a furniture restorer and upholsterer.

He has presented The Repair Shop since the show began in 2017, and famously endorses upcycling.

He has also presented Money for Nothing, as well as Celebrity Money for Nothing.

In 2018, he competed in Celebrity MasterChef.

Jay got his own show on BBC One this year when he hosted Jay Blades’ Home Fix.

In it, the self-confessed DIY enthusiast shared tips and tricks to help viewers become a bit more handy at home during the UK lockdown and beyond.

Jay also has his own business in modern furniture restoration and eco design.

How old is Jay Blades?

Jay is currently 50 years old.

He was born on February 21 1970 in Hackney, London, but is currently based in Wolverhampton.

Jay has previously revealed that he is one of 26 children – he has 25 brothers and sisters!

He first met his father when he was 21 years old.

He has said: “He told me I had four other siblings, but then I found out that wasn’t true at all.

“I have 25 in total, including six in America, two in Africa, and three in Jamaica. I’ve met 11 of them and I am really close to my half-sister, Sophie.”

Jay Blades and Will Kirk working together on The Repair Shop (Credit: BBC One)

Is Jay Blades married?

Interior design fan Jay is married to Christine Goodman.

The marketing specialist for consumer goods and retailers is his second wife.

Jay was previously married to Jade, who he met at university.

The pair set up the former High Wycombe-based furniture charity, Out of the Dark.

Five years ago, the marriage broke down and he left their family home.

The presenter has spoken candidly about “hitting rock bottom” and revealed the pressure was “too much”.

He told Radio Times: “I left the family home, gave the house to my ex-wife and just drove. I didn’t know where I was going.”

Jay has three children: daughter Zola from his marriage to Jade and two children from previous relationships.

He also has a step-daughter, Paris Goodman, who is the daughter of his partner Christine.

Jay Blades book A Making It

Jay Blades has written an autobiography entitled A Making It, which will be published in May 2021.

In it, he’ll talk about his tough Hackney upbringing, leaving school at 15, and his relationship with his absent father.

Jay is dyslexic and left school with no qualifications.

However, he eventually managed to get back on track studying for a degree in criminology and philosophy at Buckingham University before finding his true vocation in restoration.

Jay Blades took part in Celebrity MasterChef in 2018 (Credit: BBC One)

What is The Repair Shop?

Jay Blades and the team of experts bring treasured family heirlooms back to life.

Items are restored by skilled and caring craftspeople with satisfying results.

Who are the experts?

Steve Fletcher, Will Kirk and Suzie Fletcher all appear in the cast of The Repair Shop.

Will Kirk is a furniture restorer, who studied Graphic Design and Antique Furniture Restoration and Conservation at the University of the Arts London and London Metropolitan University before taking part.

Steven Fletcher works as a horologist and specialises in the restoration and repair of clocks.

Suzie Fletcher joined the show in series two, alongside her brother Steve.

An expert in leather, equestrian enthusiast Suzie has built a career in saddle making and restoration. She has been working in the industry for the past four decades.

British furniture restorer Will Kirk is part of The Repair Shop team (Credit: BBC One)

Where is The Repair Shop filmed?

The series is filmed at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Singleton, West Sussex.

However, the shop is not open to the public.

How do I contact The Repair Shop?

You can apply to feature on the show by going to the ‘Take Part’ section on the BBC website.

Applicants must be 18 or over.

They do not charge for repairs.

The Repair Shop airs at 8pm on BBC One on Wednesdays.

