The One Show viewers have backed Jermaine Jenas to have a permanent hosting role on the BBC programme.

Jermaine, 37, returned as temporary co-host alongside show anchor Alex Jones last night (Monday, October 5).

The former footballer is expected to remain on The One Show‘s green sofa for the rest of the week.

But many of those watching at home, impressed with the former footballer’s presence, expressed how they hoped he could become more of a regular fixture.

The One Show last night was presented by Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Alex opened last night’s show by joking about how TV bosses had swooped in to sign ex England star Jermaine.

His appearance handily coincided with football transfer deadline day, in which the window shuts for clubs to sign new footballers.

A fantastic addition to the The One Show family!

Alex joked: “On the day that football teams are rushing to get bids in for the best players, we’ve made the best signing of all!”

She went one to tease Jermaine about how The One Show had gone above and beyond to secure Jermaine’s services.

Jermaine was a hit with viewers (Credit: BBC)

Alex continued: “We had to pay a lot for you today… £2.50! We’ve broken the budget!”

Jermaine, a regular football pundit, went on to recall how he had been involved as a player in deadline day transfers himself.

But he also displayed why he was a strong presence filling in in other non-sporting segments on the show, including an interview with Claudia Winkleman.

He had great chemistry with permanent host Alex Jones (Credit: BBC)

What viewers thought of Jermaine’s The One Show performance

He also stepped in alongside Alex in early September, and received positive feedback from viewers on social media then.

But last night’s performance very much impressed show fans – with many reckoning he could be a fine replacement for Matt Baker.

“Jermaine Jenas to replace Matt Baker,” tweeted one viewer.

“Articulate and relatable, well-informed and relaxed. A fantastic addition to the The One Show family!”

Another person wrote: “Jermaine Jenas is a great co-host. He commands his role effortlessly, a worthy successor to Matt Baker.

“Please give him a full time role?”

Long-term host Matt Baker departed earlier this year (Credit: BBC)

And a third person added: “Jermaine Jenas presents telly? And he’s decent at it? Fair play.”

“He’s a natural,” they continued.

“Always come across as an intelligent guy but that doesn’t mean you will be good being the front man on camera.”

Matt left The One Show earlier in 2020 after nine years to spend more time with his family.

Gethin Jones has also been tipped to replace him permanently.

– The One Show airs weekdays on BBC One from 7pm

