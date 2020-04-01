Why did Matt Baker quit The One Show? BBC bosses have confirmed replacement plans

Matt Baker has officially quit The One Show.

The presenter teamed up with Alex Jones for one final episode on March 31 and he is now off to pastures new.

But why did Matt quit The One Show and who is going to replace him?

Matt Baker has quit The One Show (Credit: BBC)

Why did Matt Baker quit The One Show?

Matt decided to leave The One Show after nine years to spend more time with his family.

"I’m looking forward to having dinner with my family and being able to put my kids to bed," he said in a statement.

"I’ve loved that the One Show has been such a big part of my life for the last nine years.

"It’s been brilliant to showcase the eclectic mix of Britain, meet incredible people along the way and witness so many lives changed with the annual Rickshaw Challenge for Children in Need.

Matt added that he'd like to "thank all those I’ve worked with over the years and especially you the viewer for showing me so much support during my time on the green sofa."

Matt Baker will not be replaced on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

Who will replace Matt Baker on The One Show?

Matt is not going to be replace on The One Show.

The BBC explained in a statement that it currently has no plans to recruit another presenter.

Instead, show bosses are in talking to a number of famous faces to guest host alongside Alex.

"We are drawing on our existing family of presenters - made up of men and women - to present alongside Alex Jones," a spokesperson said.

Chris Ramsey, Patrick Kielty and Amol Rajan have all stepped in to co-host so far.

Matt Baker was in self-isolation after a family member developed coronavirus symptoms (Credit: BBC)

What will Matt Baker do next?

Matt will still be on the nation's TV screens.

In a statement, he explained that he would be continuing to host Country-file.

He will also still work with BBC Sport.

However, expect to see in him in new shows too: "I'm excited about other opportunities that come my way."

Does Matt Baker have coronavirus?

Matt wasn't able to physically be in the BBC studio for his last ever episode of The One Show.

This is because he was self-isolating after a member o this family started experiencing symptoms of coronavirus.

He explained via video link: "There's four of us here in this household and, this afternoon, one of us has a cough so we're following the Prime Minister's guidelines."

But that didn't stop the tears from flowing as he said his goodbyes.

The star told viewers: "'I would like to take this opportunity to say that at this time of year I like to stop, reflect and take stock.

"The One Show has been a massive part of my life for almost a decade now, and I have loved every second of being a part of it, but I am leaving this green sofa in the spring.

"It's time to give someone else the opportunity to see how big-hearted and generous you, the viewers, really are. It's something I get to witness every year."

