The One Show viewers want Gethin Jones to be Matt Baker's replacement

The One Show viewers have called for Gethin Jones to be Matt Baker's permanent replacement as host.

Matt departed The One Show in emotional scenes last month, hosting the show for the final time from his home on Tuesday, March 31.

He had presented the show for nine years and his partner in crime Alex Jones bid him a tearful farewell via video link.

Matt Baker hosted The One Show for the last time on Tuesday, March 31 (Credit: BBC)

Farewell Matt

Matt, 42, said: "We've had some good times haven't we, Al? I've loved every single second of sitting alongside you, I really have," as Alex teared up.

Alex has been left presenting the show regularly with a series of stand-in co-hosts.

She previously told The Sun newspaper's TV Mag supplement: "We decided that we aren't going to rush into a decision of who to replace him.

"Matt nailed it, but it's a hard job. And it's got to be someone I can have a laugh with.

"We'll probably have guest hosts a week at a time over summer.

Alex is currently the only permanent presenter (Credit: BBC)

"We've been racking our brains and there are lists and lists [of people], but I think the right person will become obvious in their own way.

"There are loads of presenters and comedians I would love to see doing it permanently – my dream co-host is an amalgamation of different people – but they have got commitments.

"I'm hoping the universe will send the right person."

And now the public think that person has already been found!

Gethin Jones to replace Matt Baker on The One Show?

Alex Jones is joined by Gethin Jones on The One Show this week (Credit: BBC)

Footballer and former Strictly contestant Alex Scott joined Alex Jones last week, and this week it's been the turn of Gethin.

Gethin is a big hit with the viewers and some have called for him to replace Matt on a permanent basis.

Can’t Gethin be Matt’s perma-replacement? He’s good. Would be great at Rickshaw Challenge too. #TheOneShow — FranS #RejoinEU #ElectoralReform 🇬🇧🇪🇺🇩🇪🌹 (@FranS199) April 16, 2020

Gethin Jones works really well with Alex Jones - keep him #theoneshow — RobertB3 (@WhoRobert1) April 16, 2020

Gethin Jones for permanent One Show presenter please. — Mattie Jameson (@MattieAJameson) April 15, 2020

why do I fancy the pants off Gethin Jones — ell (@elliottbuck_) April 16, 2020

Last night some viewers were brought to tears by a performance from McFly, who have re-recorded their hit single All About You in aid of the NHS.

The video, which sees them all singing in their respective houses, sees the boys performing with their kids.

One said: "Have to admit I had a lump in my throat as I was singing along to It's All About You."

"Well that was cute, McFly performing on The One Show with all of their kids (well, Dougie Poynter was with his chickens)," said another.

