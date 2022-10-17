The House Across the Street on Channel 5: Line of Duty star Craig Parkinson plays George

If you’re watching Channel 5’s new drama The House Across the Street, you’ll no doubt recognise Craig Parkinson who plays George!

In the crime drama, George is a teacher who has recently moved to an area where a young girl has gone missing.

But does he have anything to do with Emily’s disappearance?

Is he hiding something? It seems like everyone is a suspect in the show!

So, how do you recognise actor Craig Parkinson? Is he married?

Here’s everything you need to know about The House Across the Street actor.

Do you recognise Craig Parkinson in The House Across the Street? (Credit: Channel 5)

Who plays George in The House Across the Street?

Craig Parkinson stars as George in the new Channel 5 drama The House Across the Street.

George is a new night class teacher who happens to move to an area – just as Emily Winters goes missing.

The lonely Claudia (Shirley Henderson) seems to find a connection with George…

But should she trust him?

Or could he be a suspect in Emily’s disappearance?

Some things about him just don’t seem to add up…

The House Across the Street actor Craig previously had a big role in Line of Duty…

Craig Parkinson is probably best known for his role in Line of Duty.

He played Matthew ‘Dot’ Cottan in the first three series of the show.

For a while, his character was one of the biggest suspects for being the ever-allusive ‘H’.

And while Dot wasn’t exactly innocent, he wasn’t H after all!

We first met Dot as Detective Sergeant of DCI Tony Gates’ TO-20 unit.

He later joined the team in AC-12 to aid the investigation into Lindsay Denton.

Viewers later learned he was part of the organised crime syndicate with three other high-ranking police officers.

He worked as a golf caddy – where he gained the nickname The Caddy – for criminal Tommy Hunter when he was a teen, who then introduced him into the criminal underworld.

He was then convinced to join the Central Police to act as a mole for the criminals.

Everything hit the fan at the end of series three after he killed Lindsay Denton and framed Steve Arnott.

In a dramatic shootout, Cottan threw himself in front of Kate Fleming and saved her from being shot.

Kate’s dashcam footage saw him reveal the name of the police officer in charge of the other corrupt officers…

He whispered the name “H”, but died before revealing any more.

Dot’s death remains one of the most dramatic and jaw-dropping in Line of Duty (Credit: BBC)

What else has Craig Parkinson been in?

Craig Parkinson has been acting since 2001 and he’s had a lot of great roles over the years!

He got his start with a supporting role in the BBC comedy People Like Us, where he played a bank manager.

He went on to have small roles in The Bill and Holby City, before starring in the sitcom Ed Stone Is Dead as Scotty.

His breakout role came in the BBC crime dramedy Outlaw, where he played Spinky Sutherland.

He later starred alongside Steve Pemberton in the crime drama Whitechapel as Jimmy, and played Tommy Flynn in the Manchester-based comedy In with the Flynns.

You might also recognise Craig for his role in Misfits.

He played Shaun, one of the gang’s fed-up probation officers, in the second and third series of the show.

He’s also known for his role as Dougie Raworth in Channel 4‘s historical drama Indian Summers.

Craig Parkinson starred in the 2018 film Wild Rose as Alan.

Since Line of Duty, he’s starred in Sky’s Temple, Intergalactic, and Netflix’s The English Game.

Craig recently played the Grand Serpent in the Doctor Who‘s Flux episodes.

He recently starred as DS Norman Potting in ITV’s drama Grace, and played the landlord James in Everything I Know About Love.

He’s next set to star in Acorn TV’s Mrs Sindhu Investigates, based on the BBC Radio 4 comedy crime drama series of the same name.

The House Across the Street: How old is Craig Parkinson? Where is he from?

Craig Parkinson was born on March 11 1976.

He is currently 46 years old.

The actor was born in Blackpool in Lancashire, and grew up there.

He later moved to London when he was 17, and attended the performing arts school Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.

Craig Parkinson and wife Susan Lynch split in 2019 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Is Craig Parkinson still married to Susan Lynch? Do they have any children?

Craig Parkinson and Unforgotten actress Susan Lynch got married in 2007.

In 2019, they sadly split after 12 years of marriage.

Craig’s dad Derek Parkinson confirmed the split to The Mirror, saying: “Yes, they have split up.

“It’s very sad, but Craig is okay, and people do know.

“They are trying to stay amicable, it’s just one of those things.”

They both have been reportedly single ever since.

Craig and Susan share one son together, who they had in 2011.

How tall is Craig Parkinson?

Craig Parkinson is clearly very tall, leaving a lot of fans wondering what height he is!

Craig is 6 foot and 5 inches according to Broadway.com.

He told the site: “At drama school, I was walking like some 80-year-old man, always apologising for my height.

“It’s not really something I think about now; it’s just part of me.”

Are you a fan of Craig Parkinson? (Credit: Channel 5)

What is The House Across the Street star Craig Parkinson’s net worth?

Craig’s had a lot of successful roles over the years, leaving lots of fans wondering what his net worth is.

There’s quite a bit of speculation online, but the consensus is that he’s worth $1.5 million dollars.

That’s around £1.32 million pounds.

Good for you, Craig!

The House Across the Street begins on Monday October 17 2022 at 9pm on Channel 5. Episodes will also be available on My5 after airing.

