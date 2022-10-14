The House Across the Street on C5: What is it about, how many episodes are there and start date?

The House Across the Street is a brand new drama coming to Channel 5, and if you’re wondering when’s the start date – you’ve come to the right place!

You’re bound to recognise some of the amazing cast of the Channel 5 drama.

So how many episodes are there, and what it’s about?

Here’s everything you need to know about The House Across the Street…

Shirley Henderson leads the cast as Claudia (Credit: Channel 5)

What is The House Across the Street about?

The House Across the Street follows a lonely single mother named Claudia who lacks a close relationship with her son, Rhys, and is desperate for some connection.

When a local child named Emily Winter goes missing, she sees her opportunity to get involved.

Claudia becomes fascinated with the case…

She leads search parties, investigates the facts and even gets involved with the suspects!

The suspects include her ex-husband Leon, aggressive neighbour Dave, his overly-earnest wife Joanne, and finally the secretive new teacher George.

Eventually, Claudia’s fascination turns to a full-on obsession.

But Claudia doesn’t stop with the suspects…

She becomes fixated with dead Emily’s family too – including her grief-stricken father Owen, her cold mother Sabine, and her 12-year-old brother Dean.

And, as Claudia’s obsession gets out of hand, she ends up discovering a dark secret that hides in the house across the street.

It’s a tense and exciting drama, and we think you’re going to love it!

Ian Lloyd Anderson stars as Owen in the cast (Credit: Channel 5)

The House Across the Street start date: Who is in the cast?

The House Across the Street has got a pretty impressive cast!

Shirley Henderson leads the cast as Claudia.

Viewers will probably know her best as Jude from Bridget Jones!

Craig Parkinson plays teacher George.

Line of Duty fans will know him as DI Matthew Cottan from Line of Duty – yes, the infamous Caddy!

Ian-Lloyd Anderson plays Emily’s father Owen.

He recently starred as Brent in Acorn TV’s Magpie Murders.

Lisa Dwyer Hogg stars as Emily’s mother Sabine, and she’s perhaps best known as Marion Kay from The Fall.

Actress Sara Powell joins the cast as Joanne.

You might recognise her as Rachel Barker from the Casualty spin-off Holby Blue.

Luke Griffin from Netflix‘s 1983 plays Leon, Claudia’s ex-husband.

Ronan Leahy, Caleb Wilson, Calum Jess and Myah Mason also join the cast of The House Across the Street.

A young girl goes missing in The House Across the Street (Credit: Channel 5)

The House Across the Street: How many episodes are there?

There are four episodes of The House Across the Street.

Each episode is an hour long.

Savage River creator Giula Sandler wrote the series.

The House Across the Street start date

The House Across the Street begins on Monday October 19 2022 at 9pm on Channel 5.

The second episode will follow on Tuesday October 20 2022 at the same time.

Episodes three and four will continue the following week.

The House Across the Street begins on Monday October 19 2022 at 9pm on Channel 5. Episodes will also be available on My5 after airing.

