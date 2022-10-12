Maxine on Channel 5: Viewers slam ‘disrespectful’ true crime drama, demanding it’s pulled off screen

Maxine, the new true crime series on Channel 5, started this week and reviews from readers are now in – and they make difficult reading.

Recently, every serial killer’s life seems to have been picked up by a TV channel or streaming service and dramatised into a TV series.

From Netflix’s Dahmer to documentaries about Ted Bundy, they never stop coming.

Amongst these, is a three-part drama on Channel 5 called Maxine, which is based on the Soham Murders.

The series follows Maxine Carr’s part in covering up the deaths of two 10-year-old school girls, Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman.

And viewers have been left outraged by the true crime drama, with some even calling for Channel 5 to “pull” the series.

Jemma Carlton plays Maxine Carr in the Channel 5 series Maxine (Credit: Channel 5)

Maxine Channel 5 reviews: Should Soham Murders case be dramatised?

Maxine follows the true story of the Soham Murders from the perspective of Maxine Carr.

She became one of the most hated women in Britain after she lied to the police to cover up for her fiancé Ian Huntley, who brutally murdered the two school girls.

The plot of the series revolves around Maxine’s toxic relationship with Ian and why she lied for him.

The first instalment of the series began on Monday night (October 11 2022) and introduced us to Maxine Carr’s life before Ian committed the murders.

But some viewers were horrified that the true story had been turned into a drama series in the first place…

They claimed it was poor taste to dramatise the life story of a sick criminal.

And we totally agree.

One viewer wrote: “Disgusted that Channel 5 have made and are airing a drama about Maxine Carr.

“She covered up for Huntley. Stop glamourising this evil.”

Another said: “Why’s Channel 5 doing a dramatisation of Maxine Carr? So gross.

“I don’t like how people romanticise crime.

“Documentaries are one thing but dramatisations are quite gross.”

Someone else added: “I don’t know how anyone else feels about the upcoming drama Maxine based on Maxine Carr, but I find it to be very poor taste.

“I don’t care about her side of the story.

“I care about Holly and Jessica’s family, and how this will potentially be a huge trigger for them.”

Channel 5 true crime series slammed as ‘disrespectful’

Many viewers also believe that Channel 5 weren’t thinking of the victim’s families when they made the true crime series.

Instead of respecting the families of the dead, the series was accused of exploiting their pain and trauma for profit.

One person tweeted: “Out of principle and respect, I’ll never watch C5’s Maxine.

“The families are still hurting and there was no need to make a show focused on Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman’s killer and his equally evil squeeze.

“Plus, it’s way too soon after their murders.”

A second added: “This should not be allowed to be shown… totally disrespectful.

“Can you not find anything else to show? Whoever thought of this as a programme should be ashamed!”

Someone else wrote: “Those poor girls never got a chance at life because of them two.

“How do you think the parents are feeling about this?”

Many have even called for Channel 5 to take the series off air.

One outraged viewer tweeted: “If Channel 5 had any decency, they would pull the plug on this.

“Really not fair on Holly and Jessica’s family.”

Maxine on Channel 5 is based on the real and tragic case of the Soham Murders (Credit: Shutterstock)

Maxine Channel 5 reviews: Drama paints her as the victim

While it’s one thing to make a drama about the Soham Murders, it’s another to do it from the perspective of the woman who lied to the police to cover up for the murderer.

Maxine on Channel 5 left viewers – and us at ED! – feeling unsettled as the true crime series didn’t seem to focus on the victims and their families.

Instead, it revolved around Maxine Carr, the murderer’s fiancée.

The series told the chilling story of the Soham Murders from Maxine’s point of view.

It showed her life before the murders and the events that lead up to Maxine lying to the police to cover for her boyfriend, almost as if they were trying to make us feel sorry for her.

Several viewers also picked up on this, and were disgusted that Maxine tried to “paint her as a victim”.

One viewer tweeted: “In case anyone watching Maxine has forgotten, the real victims – 2 beautiful innocent children who had their whole lives ahead of them.

“They were murdered by Ian Huntley and Maxine Carr covered for him by providing a false alibi.

“Maxine is attempting to paint her as a victim.”

Another said: “Are Channel 5 trying to make us feel sorry for Maxine Carr?

“A woman who lied and covered for her evil boyfriend.

“A man who killed two beautiful children.

“It’s 20 years since this horrendous and awful event and I don’t think anyone needs to watch.”

Read more: Maxine on Channel 5: Who plays Maxine Carr and Ian Huntley in the true crime drama?

Maxine concludes on Wednesday October 12 2022 at 9pm on Channel 5.

What did you think about Maxine on Channel 5? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.